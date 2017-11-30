Moore: Socialists, Liberals, LGBT People Behind Accusations Against Me

Alabama Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore on Wednesday blamed the allegations of sexual misconduct against him on LGBT people and liberals, while denying that he pursued sexual relationships with teenagers when he was in his 30s.

“When I say they who are ‘they?'” Moore asked, referring to individuals behind a “conspiracy” to derail his campaign with “false and malicious” claims, according to BuzzFeed.

“They’re liberals. They don’t hold conservative values. They are the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender who want to change our culture. They’re socialists who want to change our way of life, putting man above God and then government is our God.”

“They’re the Washington establishment that simply wants to keep their jobs, do the same thing and do everything the same, so they don’t lose their position, their power, their prestige.”

Moore has been accused by multiple women of pursuing sexual relationships with them when they were teenagers. Beverly Young Nelson claimed Moore sexually assaulted her when she was 16 years old. Leigh Corfman, in a Nov. 9 Washington Post article, said Moore initiated sexual contact with her when she was 14 and he was 32.

In an open letter Tuesday, Corfman addressed Moore’s frequent claim of a conspiracy head-on.

“I am not getting paid for speaking up. I am not getting rewarded from your political opponents. What I am getting is stronger by refusing to blame myself and speaking the truth out loud,” she wrote.

Moore has a long history of anti-LGBT beliefs, and was suspended from his role as chief justice of the Alabama Supreme Court in 2016 for ordering Alabama judges not to issue marriage licenses same-sex couples.

He’s campaigned following the allegations by appealing to the virtue extolled in Alabama’s state motto, “Audemus jura nostra defendere,” or “We dare defend our rights.”

“Whether it’s the civil war conflict or whether it’s the civil rights conflict or the Ten Commandments, people stand in Alabama and they always have,” Moore said in a Nov. 21 interview, after quoting the English translation.