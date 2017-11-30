TPM Livewire

Moore: Socialists, Liberals, LGBT People Behind Accusations Against Me

PIN-IT
Former Alabama Chief Justice and U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore speaks at a campaign rally, Monday, Nov. 27, 2017, in Henagar, Ala. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Brynn Anderson/AP
By Published November 30, 2017 10:08 am

Alabama Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore on Wednesday blamed the allegations of sexual misconduct against him on LGBT people and liberals, while denying that he pursued sexual relationships with teenagers when he was in his 30s.

“When I say they who are ‘they?'” Moore asked, referring to individuals behind a “conspiracy” to derail his campaign with “false and malicious” claims, according to BuzzFeed.

“They’re liberals. They don’t hold conservative values. They are the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender who want to change our culture. They’re socialists who want to change our way of life, putting man above God and then government is our God.”

“They’re the Washington establishment that simply wants to keep their jobs, do the same thing and do everything the same, so they don’t lose their position, their power, their prestige.”

Moore has been accused by multiple women of pursuing sexual relationships with them when they were teenagers. Beverly Young Nelson claimed Moore sexually assaulted her when she was 16 years old. Leigh Corfman, in a Nov. 9 Washington Post article, said Moore initiated sexual contact with her when she was 14 and he was 32.

In an open letter Tuesday, Corfman addressed Moore’s frequent claim of a conspiracy head-on.

“I am not getting paid for speaking up. I am not getting rewarded from your political opponents. What I am getting is stronger by refusing to blame myself and speaking the truth out loud,” she wrote.

Moore has a long history of anti-LGBT beliefs, and was suspended from his role as chief justice of the Alabama Supreme Court in 2016 for ordering Alabama judges not to issue marriage licenses same-sex couples.

He’s campaigned following the allegations by appealing to the virtue extolled in Alabama’s state motto, “Audemus jura nostra defendere,” or “We dare defend our rights.”

“Whether it’s the civil war conflict or whether it’s the civil rights conflict or the Ten Commandments, people stand in Alabama and they always have,” Moore said in a Nov. 21 interview, after quoting the English translation.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Matt Shuham
Matt Shuham is a news writer for TPM. He was previously assistant editor of The National Memo and managing editor of the Harvard Political Review. He is available by email at mshuham@talkingpointsmemo.com and on Twitter @mattshuham.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Moore: Socialists, Liberals, LGBT People Behind Accusations Against Me 10 seconds ago

Alabama Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore on Wednesday blamed the allegations of sexual misconduct...

NYT: WH Has Developed Plan To Oust Tillerson, Replace Him With Pompeo 6 minutes ago

The White House has developed a plan to push Secretary of State Rex Tillerson...

New Accuser Says Franken Groped Her During USO Tour In 2003 17 minutes ago

An Army veteran, who met Sen. Al Franken (D-MN) when he performed in Kuwait...

Geraldo Rivera Apologizes For Tweets On Matt Lauer And Sexual Harassment about 1 hours ago

Fox News correspondent Geraldo Rivera on Wednesday night apologized for a series of tweets...

London Mayor: Any Official Trump Visit To Britain ‘Would Not Be Welcomed’ about 2 hours ago

The mayor of London is calling on Britain’s prime minister to cancel any official...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nicole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.