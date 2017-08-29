TPM Livewire

Report: Bannon Breaks With Trump, Backs Roy Moore In Alabama Run-off

PIN-IT
Evan Vucci/AP
By Published August 29, 2017 7:41 am

Freshly removed from the White House, former chief strategist Steve Bannon is breaking with the President and supporting former Alabama Supreme Court Justice Roy Moore in the upcoming primary run-off election, Politico reported.

President Donald Trump has been vocal about his support for Moore’s opponent Sen. Luther Stranger (R-AL), who was appointed to take Attorney General Jeff Session’s seat when he joined the administration.

The President tweeted his endorsement of Strange multiple times before the August 15 primary and even recorded a robocall for the senator ahead of the election. Strange also has the support of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY).

But Bannon — who left the White House more than a week ago and has rejoined the conservative website Breitbart News — said he wanted to rally conservatives to back Moore, according to Politico sources who attended a recent, secret Conservative Action Project meeting.

Moore is a favorite among evangelicals. He was ousted as state chief justice in 2000 for refusing to remove a Ten Commandments monument from the Alabama judicial building.

He ran for election again in 2012, but was suspended in 2016 for directing judges not to issue same sex marriage licenses.

Since no candidate received at least half the vote in the Aug. 15 primary the state will hold a Sept. 26 runoff election. In the first primary, Moore finished with 39 percent of the vote and Strange received 33 percent.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nicole Lafond
Nicole Lafond is a news writer for TPM based in New York City. She is also currently earning a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously worked as an education reporter at The News-Gazette in Champaign, Ill. Follow her on Twitter @Nicole_Lafond.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

After Critical Fox Segment, Trump Claims He Purposefully Left Admin Posts Open 6 minutes ago

After conservative commentator Laura Ingraham on Tuesday criticized the Trump administration for letting key posts...

Trump Reportedly Blamed Contract Employee For Lackluster Arizona Crowd about 1 hours ago

After the crowd at the rally in Phoenix, Arizona, was less robust than expected,...

GOP Representative Puts Forward Proposal To Kill Mueller Probe about 2 hours ago

Rep. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) has put forward a provision that would make deep cuts...

Trump Says 'All Options' On The Table After North Korea Launches Missile about 2 hours ago

After North Korea launched a missile over Japan early Tuesday, President Donald Trump issued...

Report: Bannon Breaks With Trump, Backs Roy Moore In Alabama Run-off about 2 hours ago

Freshly removed from the White House, former chief strategist Steve Bannon is breaking with...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.