Doug Jones Got ‘Gracious’ Call From Trump, Has Heard Nothing From Moore

John Bazemore/AP
Published December 13, 2017 4:30 pm

Sen.-elect Doug Jones (D-AL) on Wednesday said he received a “very gracious” call from President Donald Trump congratulating him on his upset victory, but he has not spoken with Republican opponent Roy Moore, who has not conceded yet.

“It was a very gracious call. I very much appreciated it,” Jones said at a press conference of his call with Trump. “He congratulated me on the race that we won. He congratulated me and my staff on the way and the manner in which we handled this campaign and went forward.”

Jones said he and Trump “talked about finding common ground to work together.”

“He invited me over to the White House to visit as soon as I get up there,” Jones said. “So it was a very nice phone call, a very pleasant phone call, and I appreciated him very much reaching out to me.”

Earlier in the press conference, a reporter asked Jones if he had spoken with Moore, who has not conceded and who has suggested he may demand a recount.

“I have not,” Jones said.

“Do you think that he should concede?” a reporter asked.

“I’m going to leave that to him,” Jones said. “I’m going to reach out.”

Esme Cribb

Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.

Doug Jones Got 'Gracious' Call From Trump, Has Heard Nothing From Moore

