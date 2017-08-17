TPM Livewire

University: Robert E. Lee Statue Near Entrance Of Duke Chapel Vandalized

PIN-IT
Bernard Thomas/The Herald-Sun
By Published August 17, 2017 2:20 pm

A statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee near the entrance of the Duke University chapel was vandalized overnight Wednesday, the university confirmed Thursday morning.

“Each of us deserves a voice in determining how to address the questions raised by the statues of Robert E. Lee and others, and confront the darker moments in our nation’s history,” university president Vincent E. Price said in a statement acknowledging the vandalism. “For an individual or group of individuals to take matters into their own hands and vandalize a house of worship undermines the right, protected in our Commitment to Diversity and Inclusion, of every Duke student and employee to participate fully in university life.”

The Herald-Sun | Bernard ThomasA Duke University police officer stand guard by the defaced Robert E. Lee statue at the Duke Chapel , Thursday, August 17 2017, in Durham North Carolina
The defaced Gen. Robert E. Lee statue, center, stands at the Duke Chapel on Thursday, Aug. 17 2017, in Durham, N.C. (Bernard Thomas/The Herald-Sun via AP)

The vandalism follows a wave of removed Confederate statues and monuments — both at the behest of local governments, and as a result of criminal property damage — following a white supremacist rally over the weekend in Charlottesville, Virginia ostensibly planned to protest the removal of a statue of Lee from a park.

White supremacist groups organized the rally — despite President Donald Trump’s claim that “very fine people” joined in for the statue’s sake — and one counter-protester was left dead on Saturday after a man who had been photographed with the white supremacist group American Vanguard allegedly rammed his car into a crowd.

Protesters on Monday brought down a Confederate statue in Durham, North Carolina. On Tuesday night, the mayor of Birmingham, Alabama ordered a Confederate monument in his city to be covered in plywood walls — though he was later sued in his official capacity by Alabama’s attorney general for allegedly violating a new law against removing or altering certain monuments on public land.

Further sanctioned monument removals have taken place across the country.

After initially saying Tuesday that the status of Confederate monuments should be left to the governments with jurisdiction over them, Trump came out strongly Thursday morning on behalf of the Charlottesville white supremacist protesters’ demands, saying he was “[s]ad to see the history and culture of our great country being ripped apart with the removal of our beautiful statues and monuments” and that “the beauty that is being taken out of our cities, towns and parks will be greatly missed and never able to be comparably replaced!”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Matt Shuham
Matt Shuham is a news writer for TPM. He was previously assistant editor of The National Memo and managing editor of the Harvard Political Review. He is available by email at mshuham@talkingpointsmemo.com and on Twitter @mattshuham.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

MSNBC Hosts Tear Into Trump Campaign Adviser: 'You Can't Just Lie On TV' 5 minutes ago

"MSNBC Live" co-hosts Ali Velshi and Stephanie Ruhle on Thursday took an adviser to...

Cleveland Clinic Yanks Fundraiser From Trump's Mar-A-Lago Club 6 minutes ago

The Cleveland Clinic, a nonprofit health care network, announced on Thursday that it no longer...

University: Robert E. Lee Statue Near Entrance Of Duke Chapel Vandalized 6 minutes ago

A statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee near the entrance of the Duke University...

Pelosi: It's Time To Get Rid Of Confederate Statues In The Capitol 21 minutes ago

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on Thursday called for all Confederate statues to...

North Carolina Resident Hangs White Flag On Confederate Statue about 1 hours ago

A Wilmington, N.C. resident has been repeatedly hanging a white flag on the gun...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.