TPM Livewire

Alabama AG Sues Birmingham, Mayor For Covering Confederate Monument

PIN-IT
Birmingham city workers covered the Confederate Monument in Linn Park Tuesday night on orders from Mayor William Bell. It took the workers about 45 minutes to erect the 12x16 foot plywood enclosure around the base of the monument. (Joe Songer | jsonger@al.com).
Joe Songer/AL.com
By Published August 16, 2017 5:21 pm

The attorney general of Alabama sued the city of Birmingham and its mayor on Wednesday over their effort to block a Confederate monument with plywood walls, AL.com reported Wednesday.

Following Saturday’s protest in Charlottesville, Virginia against the removal of a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee from a park, Birmingham Mayor William Bell moved to obscure his own city’s Confederate monument from view.

Due to a recent state law barring the removal or alteration of monuments located on public land for 40 years or more without a state committee’s approval, however, Bell couldn’t legally order the monument removed, as Baltimore and other localities have done in the wake of the tumultuous weekend in Charlottesville, which left one woman dead after a man who had been photographed with white supremacists allegedly rammed his car into a crowd of counter-protesters.

Instead, Bell covered up the monument to Confederate veterans, first with tarps and then with wooden walls erected by city workers overnight Tuesday. Bell told reporters earlier in the day that his immediate goal was to temporarily cover the monument “until such time that we can tell the full story of slavery, the full story of what the Confederacy really meant.”

“What the Confederacy represented was the maintaining of individuals as being less than human, of promoting a supremacy doctrine that is no longer valid, and wasn’t valid then,” he added.

In a statement reported by AL.com Wednesday, however, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall said that his office had “determined that by affixing tarps and placing plywood around the Linn Park memorial such that it is hidden from view, the defendants have ‘altered’ or ‘otherwise disturbed’ the memorial in violation of the letter and spirit of the Alabama Memorial Preservation Act.”

The law allows for a $25,000 penalty for every day the memorial is covered, should the city be found to have violated it.

Bell told the publication: “We look forward to the court system clarifying the rights and power of a municipality to control its parks absent state intervention.”

Read the attorney general’s suit below, via Al.com:

Alabama attorney general sues Birmingham by Anonymous 8oSMfUa0p on Scribd

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Matt Shuham
Matt Shuham is a news writer for TPM. He was previously assistant editor of The National Memo and managing editor of the Harvard Political Review. He is available by email at mshuham@talkingpointsmemo.com and on Twitter @mattshuham.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Alabama AG Sues Birmingham, Mayor For Covering Confederate Monument 10 seconds ago

The attorney general of Alabama sued the city of Birmingham and its mayor on...

Four Days After Deadly Charlottesville Rally, Trump Has Yet To Call Mayor about 1 hours ago

Four days after the deadly violence at a white supremacist rally Saturday in Charlottesville, Virginia,...

Trump To Make Obamacare Subsidy Payments After Threatening To End Them about 1 hours ago

A White House official confirmed to TPM on Wednesday that the Trump administration will make a...

Sessions Condemns Any Who 'Accept Or Apologize For' Bigotry, Skips Over Trump about 2 hours ago

Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Wednesday condemned those who "accept or apologize for" bigotry, but...

Reports: Bannon Was 'Thrilled,' 'Proud' After Trump's Charlottesville Presser about 3 hours ago

White House chief strategist Steve Bannon was reportedly “thrilled” and “proud” after President Donald...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.