TPM Livewire

Portman Has ‘Real Concerns’ About Medicaid Cuts, May Still Vote For Bill

PIN-IT
Chairman Rob Portman of Ohio, listens during a hearing of the Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations to review billing and customer service practices in the cable and satellite television industry, on Capitol Hill, Thursday, June 23, 2016 in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon/AP
By Published June 22, 2017 4:57 pm

Sen. Rob Portman (R-OH) criticized the Senate GOP’s Obamacare repeal bill Thursday, saying he was concerned about its “Medicaid policies.”

“I continue to have real concerns about the Medicaid policies in this bill, especially those that impact drug treatment at a time when Ohio is facing an opioid epidemic,” he wrote in a statement.

In addition to winding down Obamacare’s Medicaid expansion, Senate Republicans’ bill would cap federal Medicaid reimbursements to the states starting in 2020 on a per capita basis. It would also slow the rate of increase in Medicaid spending to below the rate of increase in health care costs, providing a relatively smaller and smaller amount of federal funds to the states over time.

Portman said he looked “forward to examining this new proposal carefully and reviewing the analysis by the Congressional Budget Office when it is available.”

Earlier Thursday, the CBO said it aimed to publish an analysis of the Senate GOP proposal by “early next week.”

Read Portman’s full statement below:

“As I’ve said previously, the Affordable Care Act is not working for many Ohio families and small businesses.  My goal is to create a more workable system that lowers the cost of coverage, provides access to quality care, and protects the most vulnerable in our society.  There are some promising changes to reduce premiums in the individual insurance market, but I continue to have real concerns about the Medicaid policies in this bill, especially those that impact drug treatment at a time when Ohio is facing an opioid epidemic.

“I look forward to examining this new proposal carefully and reviewing the analysis by the Congressional Budget Office when it is available.  If the final legislation is good for Ohio, I will support it.  If not, I will oppose it.  As this process moves forward, I will continue to work to protect Ohio’s interests and ensure that our health care system works better for all Ohioans.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Matt Shuham
Matt Shuham is a news writer for TPM. He was previously assistant editor of The National Memo and managing editor of the Harvard Political Review. He is available by email at mshuham@talkingpointsmemo.com and on Twitter @mattshuham.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Portman Has 'Real Concerns' About Medicaid Cuts, May Still Vote For Bill 17 seconds ago

Sen. Rob Portman (R-OH) criticized the Senate GOP's Obamacare repeal bill Thursday, saying he was...

Some GOP Guvs Express 'Concerns' About Senate Obamacare Repeal Bill 26 minutes ago

Former presidential candidate and Ohio Governor John Kasich said he has “deep concerns” about...

Obama Weighs In: Senate's ACA Repeal Bill Is Built On 'Fundamental Meanness' 40 minutes ago

Former President Barack Obama on Thursday condemned the newly revealed Senate bill to repeal and...

Hospitals Group: 'Go Back To The Drawing Board' On Senate ACA Repeal about 1 hours ago

The American Hospital Association on Thursday urged Senate Republicans to "go back to the...

Susan Collins Questions Senate TrumpCare's Cuts To Medicaid about 1 hours ago

Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) gave the Senate health care bill released Thursday a mixed...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.