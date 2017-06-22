Portman Has ‘Real Concerns’ About Medicaid Cuts, May Still Vote For Bill

Sen. Rob Portman (R-OH) criticized the Senate GOP’s Obamacare repeal bill Thursday, saying he was concerned about its “Medicaid policies.”

“I continue to have real concerns about the Medicaid policies in this bill, especially those that impact drug treatment at a time when Ohio is facing an opioid epidemic,” he wrote in a statement.

In addition to winding down Obamacare’s Medicaid expansion, Senate Republicans’ bill would cap federal Medicaid reimbursements to the states starting in 2020 on a per capita basis. It would also slow the rate of increase in Medicaid spending to below the rate of increase in health care costs, providing a relatively smaller and smaller amount of federal funds to the states over time.

Portman said he looked “forward to examining this new proposal carefully and reviewing the analysis by the Congressional Budget Office when it is available.”

Earlier Thursday, the CBO said it aimed to publish an analysis of the Senate GOP proposal by “early next week.”

Read Portman’s full statement below: