CBO Aims For Estimate On Senate O’Care Repeal Bill ‘Early Next Week’

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., talks to reporters before the vote to confirm President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, April 7, 2017. The Republican majority changed Senate rules to lower the vote threshold for Supreme Court nominees from 60 votes to a simple majority to counter Democratic resistance. McConnell also supported Trump's airstrike on Syria. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
J. Scott Applewhite/AP
By Published June 22, 2017 12:46 pm

The Congressional Budget Office said Thursday that it would aim to release an assessment of Senate Republicans’ Obamacare repeal bill by “early next week.”

The nonpartisan analytics office will assess the potential financial and coverage impacts of Senate Republicans’ proposal. The bill, which was drafted in secret and released for the first time Thursday morning, is expected to come up for a vote as soon as June 29.

Matt Shuham
Matt Shuham is a news writer for TPM. He was previously assistant editor of The National Memo and managing editor of the Harvard Political Review. He is available by email at mshuham@talkingpointsmemo.com and on Twitter @mattshuham.
