CBO Aims For Estimate On Senate O’Care Repeal Bill ‘Early Next Week’

The Congressional Budget Office said Thursday that it would aim to release an assessment of Senate Republicans’ Obamacare repeal bill by “early next week.”

The nonpartisan analytics office will assess the potential financial and coverage impacts of Senate Republicans’ proposal. The bill, which was drafted in secret and released for the first time Thursday morning, is expected to come up for a vote as soon as June 29.