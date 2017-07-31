Report: RNC Employees Asked To Save All 2016 Campaign Documents

In a memo sent to employees on Friday, the Republican National Committee’s (RNC) lawyers told employees to hold onto any documents related to the 2016 presidential campaign as well as any records that may relate to an investigation into the election, according to a report.

The memo, obtained by BuzzFeed News, said the request was just a precautionary move.

“Given the important role that the RNC plays in national elections and the potentially expansive scope of the inquiries and investigations, it is possible that we will be contacted with requests for information,” the memo said, according to BuzzFeed.

The RNC’s counsel asked employees to not delete or modify any documents, records or other materials related to the election from computers, tablets, cellphones, emails or any other storage device and said there would be “serious consequences” for anyone who failed to comply.

“(The RNC) has not been contacted regarding any of the ongoing investigations, and there is no specific reason to believe we will be. Nonetheless, we have an obligation to keep potentially relevant documents,” the memo read. “This is standard procedure for any organization that may be in a position to provide helpful or otherwise relevant information to litigants or investigators. Serious consequences will result for anyone who fails to comply with this obligation.”

This is not the first time an organization with ties to President Donald Trump has taken such precautionary measures in relation to the probe into Russia meddling in the 2016 election. Last month, members of the President’s transition team were ordered to save all documents related to Russia and Ukraine.

The RNC worked with the Trump campaign during the election and the group’s former chairman, Reince Priebus, served as Trump’s White House chief of staff, until he was ousted last week.