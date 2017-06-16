Reports: Trump Transition Team Told To Save Russia-Related Documents

A lawyer for President Donald Trump’s transition team told transition and campaign officials to preserve documents related to Russia and Ukraine for probes into Russia’s election meddling, according to a memo obtained by the New York Times and Politico.

The memo from attorney Kory Langhofer also stated that officials should preserve travel records and records on campaign aides Paul Manafort and Carter Page, former national security adviser Michael Flynn, as well as records on Roger Stone and Rick Gates, according to Politico.

“In order to assist these investigations, the Presidential Transition Team and its current and former personnel have a responsibility to ensure that, to the extent potentially relevant documents exist, they are properly preserved,” Langhofer wrote in the memo dated Thursday, per Politico.

The memo did not specify which probes requested the documents, according to Politico and the New York Times.