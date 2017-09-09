TPM Livewire

Florida Governor Urges Residents To Evacuate: Irma Is ‘Catastrophic Storm’

Miami, Florida, July 17, 2017- Governor Rick Scott gave the opening remarks at the Florida Department of Health’s Zika Preparedness Planning Meeting in Miami. DOH hosted the meeting with county health departments and mosquito control districts from across the state, as well as CDC officials, to discuss ongoing efforts to prepare for and combat the Zika Virus.
Jose A. Iglesias/Miami Herald
Published September 9, 2017 1:51 pm

Florida Gov. Rick Scott (R) on Saturday warned residents of the state in Hurricane Irma’s path to “evacuate now.”

“Not tonight, not in an hour, you need to go right now. If you’re in an evacuation zone, leave,” Scott said in a press conference. “This is a catastrophic storm. We’ve never seen this before.”

He said Irma is “bigger than our state” and warned residents of storm surge that could “cover your house.”

“You will not survive all this storm surge,” Scott said. “This is a life-threatening situation.”

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City.
