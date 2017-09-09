Florida Governor Urges Residents To Evacuate: Irma Is ‘Catastrophic Storm’

Florida Gov. Rick Scott (R) on Saturday warned residents of the state in Hurricane Irma’s path to “evacuate now.”

“Not tonight, not in an hour, you need to go right now. If you’re in an evacuation zone, leave,” Scott said in a press conference. “This is a catastrophic storm. We’ve never seen this before.”

He said Irma is “bigger than our state” and warned residents of storm surge that could “cover your house.”

“You will not survive all this storm surge,” Scott said. “This is a life-threatening situation.”