Trump On Withdrawing From Iran Nuclear Deal: ‘You Will See Very Soon’

President Donald Trump meets with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the Palace Hotel during the United Nations General Assembly, Monday, Sept. 18, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Evan Vucci/AP
By Published September 18, 2017 2:30 pm

A longtime, vocal critic of an Obama-era nuclear deal with Iran, President Donald Trump on Monday was noncommittal about honoring the pact.

Trump was asked about the historic pact during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ahead of Trump’s first address before the United Nations General Assembly this week. “You’ll see very soon. You’ll be seeing very soon,” Trump told reporters.

“We are talking about it constantly. Constantly. We are talking about plans constantly, we’ll see,” Trump added.

Trump has called the 2015 deal — which limits Iran’s ability to develop a nuclear arsenal in exchange for lifting sanctions against the country — the “worst deal ever negotiated.”

Trump and Netanyahu share a mutual disdain for the deal, and Trump has already signaled he’d like to withdraw certification of the agreement in October and push for new U.S. sanctions against Iran, The Guardian reported.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said there would be consequences if the U.S. withdrew.

“Exiting such an agreement would carry a high cost for the United States of America and I do not believe that Americans would be willing to pay such a high cost for something that will be useless for them,” Rouhani told CNN. “It will yield no results for the United States, but at the same time it will generally decrease and cut away and chip away at international trust placed in the United States of America.”

Nicole Lafond
Nicole Lafond is a news writer for TPM based in New York City. She is also currently earning a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously worked as an education reporter at The News-Gazette in Champaign, Ill. Follow her on Twitter @Nicole_Lafond.
