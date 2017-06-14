Reports: GOP Baseball Practice Shooter Not Linked To International Terrorism

Law enforcement officials said there are no indications that the gunman who fired at a Republican congressional baseball team practice on Wednesday had any ties to international terrorism, NBC News and the Washington Post reported.

An unnamed law enforcement official told the Washington Post that “initial indications from the scene” did not suggest the shooter had ties to international terrorism, but noted that investigators are still at work.

Lawmakers described the suspect, who is in custody, as a middle-aged white wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans.