Reports: GOP Baseball Practice Shooter Not Linked To International Terrorism

Alexandria Police and other first responders block East Monroe Ave. after a shooting Wednesday, June 14, 2017, in Alexandria, Va. A top House Republican, Steve Scalise of Louisiana, was shot Wednesday at a congressional baseball practice. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon/AP
By Published June 14, 2017 10:27 am

Law enforcement officials said there are no indications that the gunman who fired at a Republican congressional baseball team practice on Wednesday had any ties to international terrorism, NBC News and the Washington Post reported.

An unnamed law enforcement official told the Washington Post that “initial indications from the scene” did not suggest the shooter had ties to international terrorism, but noted that investigators are still at work.

Lawmakers described the suspect, who is in custody, as a middle-aged white wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
