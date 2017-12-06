TPM Livewire

Report: Trump Believes Moore’s Denials Of Sexual Misconduct

PIN-IT
Former Alabama Chief Justice and U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore speaks at a campaign rally, Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017, in Fairhope Ala. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Brynn Anderson/AP
By Published December 6, 2017 10:24 am

President Donald Trump has told confidants that he believes Republican Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore is innocent of the charges of sexual misconduct made against him by multiple women, the Daily Beast reported Wednesday.

Citing unnamed sources close to the President — including an administration official and a friend of Trump’s — the Daily Beast reported that Trump believes a purported inscription from Moore in a yearbook belonging to Beverly Young Nelson is a forgery, echoing the candidate’s talking point.

Nelson has accused Moore of sexually assaulting her when she was 16 and he was an assistant district attorney. Leigh Corfman told the Washington Post Moore initiated sexual contact with her when she was 14 and he was 32. Others accuse Moore of pursuing relationships with them when they were teenagers. Moore has denied all wrongdoing.

“This is not something he’s struggling with,” one unnamed senior White House official told the publication, referring to Trump’s belief of Moore’s denials.

In November, White House Director of Legislative Affairs Marc Short said of the President: “If he did not believe that the women’s accusations were credible he would be down campaigning for Roy Moore. He has not done that.”

In the subsequent weeks, Trump did in fact endorse Moore by name and advocate for his election. On Friday, four days before the Dec. 12 special election to fill Attorney Jeff Sessions’ Senate seat, Trump will hold a campaign event in Pensacola, Florida, less than an hour from Alabama. AL.com reported that his daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, sent robocalls inviting Alabama voters to the event.

On Tuesday, a reporter asked White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders how the President “reached the conclusion that all of Moore’s accusers — including those who have put forward evidence — are lying.”

“Didn’t say they were lying,” Sanders responded. “The President’s position hasn’t changed; still finds those concerning.”

Asked for comment by TPM Wednesday, Sanders did not respond to say whether she stood by the remark.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Matt Shuham

Matt Shuham is a news writer for TPM. He was previously assistant editor of The National Memo and managing editor of the Harvard Political Review. He is available by email at mshuham@talkingpointsmemo.com and on Twitter @mattshuham.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Journalist Says Franken Groped Her At A Party In 2009 4 minutes ago

Tina Dupuy, a journalist and former Democratic congressional staffer, on Wednesday alleged that Sen....

Klobuchar: I'm 'Confident' Franken Will Make The Right Decision Thursday 34 minutes ago

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Sen. Al Franken's fellow senator representing Minnesota, stopped short of calling...

Franken To Make Announcement Thursday As Pressure To Resign Grows about 3 hours ago

After numerous Democratic senators, most of whom are women, called on Sen. Al Franken...

Trump: A Government Shutdown 'Could Happen' On Friday about 3 hours ago

President Donald Trump on Monday said the federal government "could" shut down at midnight...

Top Utah GOP Lawmakers Clap Back At Bannon After He Attacks Romney about 3 hours ago

Three Utah Republican lawmakers jumped to Mitt Romney's defense on Wednesday after Steve Bannon...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nicole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.