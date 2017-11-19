TPM Livewire

WH Aide: Trump Would Campaign For Moore If Allegations Weren’t ‘Credible’

White House legislative director Marc Short talks to the media about the GOP Senate healthcare bill during the daily press briefing at the White House, Wednesday, July 19, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
By Published November 19, 2017 2:54 pm

Marc Short, the White House’s director of legislative affairs, on Sunday said that if allegations of sexual misconduct against Alabama Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore were not “credible,” President Donald Trump would be actively campaigning for him.

“You work for the President. Does the President believe the women or not?” George Stephanopoulos asked Short on ABC News’ “This Week.”

“Obviously, George, if he did not believe that the women’s accusations were credible he would be down campaigning for Roy Moore. He has not done that,” Short replied.

He said Trump “has concerns about the accusations, but he is also concerned that these accusations are 38 years old.”

The earliest accusations of sexual misconduct against Trump himself are barely older than that; one woman told the New York Times in October 2016 that Trump groped her on a flight “more than three decades earlier.”

“I don’t think you have seen him go down there and campaign for him. I don’t think you have seen him issue an endorsement. You have not seen him issue robocalls,” Short said. “You should certainly be able to infer by the fact that he has not gone down to support Roy Moore his discomfort in doing so.”


