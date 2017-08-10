TPM Livewire

Report: Secret Service Spent $13,500 On Golf Cart Rentals For Trump Trip

Published August 10, 2017

While the White House has been tight-lipped on how the President is spending his working vacation in Bedminster, New Jersey, online photos and a new report show he’s spent a decent amount of time playing golf.

A purchase order, obtained by super PAC American Bridge and USA Today, show the Secret Service signed a $13,500 contract with a golf cart rental company just a day before President Donald Trump left for his 17-day trip to the Trump National Golf Club.

The Secret Service signed two similar contracts with the same New York-based golf cart vendor in June, at the cost of $5,400 each.

The agency spent $35,185 on cart rentals earlier this year at Mar-a-Lago, when Trump was making regular weekend visits there, according to USA Today. That puts the total cost of golf cart rentals for the Secret Service at $59,585, just a fraction of the $60 million in additional funding the agency requested in March to fund protecting the President.

The White House has been reluctant to say whether Trump is spending time golfing while he is away from Washington, but the President has been photographed playing throughout the week.

Nicole Lafond
Nicole Lafond is a news writer for TPM based in New York City. She is also currently earning a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously worked as an education reporter at The News-Gazette in Champaign, Ill. Follow her on Twitter @Nicole_Lafond.
