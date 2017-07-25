TPM Livewire

Report: Portman To Vote In Favor Of Opening Debate On O’Care Repeal

PIN-IT
FILE - In this Tuesday, June 20, 2017 file photo, Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, pauses for a reporter's question as he arrives at a closed-door GOP strategy session on the Republican health care overhaul with Vice President Mike Pence, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and others, at the Capitol in Washington. Days after it's release, Portman faces intense pressure back home to oppose the Senate’s GOP health care bill. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
J. Scott Applewhite/AP
By Published July 25, 2017 2:15 pm

Sen. Rob Portman (R-OH) will vote yes on a motion to proceed with the Republican proposal to repeal Obamacare, the Columbus Dispatch reported on Tuesday.

The Columbus Dispatch reported, citing an unnamed source close to Ohio Gov. John Kasich (R), that Portman called Kasich to tell him of his decision.

Portman’s swing in favor of the measure would represent a significant victory for Republican leaders in a last-ditch effort where every vote counts.

Earlier in July, Kasich torched the revised Senate repeal proposal, calling it an “unacceptable” plan that “fails to bring solutions from both sides to the table.”

Portman last week said he was “concerned” about Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s (R-KY) other proposal, a revival of a 2015 bill to repeal Obamacare without a replacement.

Senate Republicans have since signaled that they may push a narrowly tailored bill to repeal Obamacare provisions known as a “skinny repeal” in an effort to pass a proposal — any proposal — out of the Senate so both chambers can hammer out a more specific strategy to send to President Donald Trump’s desk at some later point.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Report: Portman To Vote In Favor Of Opening Debate On O'Care Repeal 11 seconds ago

Sen. Rob Portman (R-OH) will vote yes on a motion to proceed with the...

Heller To Vote For Motion To Proceed On Bill To Repeal Obamacare 1 minute ago

Sen. Dean Heller (R-NV), one of a handful of Republican senators who has been...

Schumer Warns Moderate GOPers Not To Fall For 'Ruse' Of Motion To Proceed about 2 hours ago

In a speech on the Senate floor Tuesday afternoon, Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY)...

Collins Caught On Hot Mic Calling GOP Rep. 'So Unattractive, It's Unbelievable' about 2 hours ago

Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) on Tuesday was caught on microphone disparaging the looks of a...

Scaramucci Rails Against ‘Leaking’ Of Info That He Told A Reporter about 2 hours ago

Shortly after telling a reporter that he planned on firing assistant White House press...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.