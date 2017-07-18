TPM DC In it, but not of it.

The Senate’s Plan C On Obamacare Repeal May Already Be Dead

PIN-IT
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky. arrives on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, July 17, 2017. The Senate has been forced to put the republican's health care bill on hold for as much as two weeks until Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., can return from surgery. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Andrew Harnik/AP
By Published July 18, 2017 11:14 am
Views

Less than 24 hours after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) threw in the towel on his bill repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act and vowed to instead revive a 2015 bill to repeal the law without a replacement, two Republican senators said they would block that bill from coming to the floor for debate.

Sens. Susan Collins (R-ME) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), whose states have large rural and low-income populations dependent on Medicaid, said they will vote against a motion to proceed.

“I did not come to Washington to hurt people,” Capito wrote in a blistering statement. “I have serious concerns about how we continue to provide affordable care to those who have benefited from West Virginia’s decision to expand Medicaid, especially in light of the growing opioid crisis.”

“I cannot vote to repeal Obamacare without a replacement plan,” she concluded.

Collins, who voted against repeal-and-delay in 2015, wrote in her own statement that Obamacare is now “so interwoven with our health care system” that scrapping it without a ready alternative would cause “uncertainty” and “turmoil.” She called instead for Senate leaders to instead hold hearings on policies to fix Obamacare.

If one more senator joins Collins and Capito, the repeal-and-delay effort will meet the same swift fate as the last Senate Trumpcare bill: dead before it even receives a vote. As it stands, with Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) at home recovering from surgery, Republicans do not have the votes to proceed.

Additionally, several other senators who did not come out as hard no votes on the new repeal-and-delay plan aired sharp criticisms of the move and their ability to vote for the 2015 bill.

Sen. Rob Portman (R-OH), another lawmaker from a Medicaid expansion state, told MSNBC that he believes repeal-and-delay “will lead to more uncertainty and the potential for Ohioans to pay even higher premiums and deductibles.”

“I’m concerned about something that would simply repeal,” he said.

Sens. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) and Dean Heller (R-NV)—once again, lawmakers hailing from Medicaid expansion states—aired criticisms of leadership’s new plan as well, saying it could lead to widespread uncertainty and higher costs in the health insurance market.

The Congressional Budget Office analysis of the 2015 repeal bill now under consideration found it would cause 32 million people to lose their insurance, hike premiums for millions more and increase the federal deficit by hundreds of billions of dollars.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Alice Ollstein
Alice Ollstein is a reporter at Talking Points Memo, covering national politics. She graduated from Oberlin College in 2010 and has been reporting in DC ever since, covering the Supreme Court, Congress and national elections for TV, radio, print, and online outlets. Her work has aired on Free Speech Radio News, All Things Considered, Channel News Asia, and Telesur, and her writing has been published by The Atlantic, La Opinión, and The Hill Rag. She was elected in 2016 as an at-large board member of the DC Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists. Alice grew up in Santa Monica, California and began working for local newspapers in her early teens.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Schumer: 'Bipartisan Medicine' Is Needed To Fix Health Care 4 minutes ago

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) blasted his Republican colleagues' plan to repeal Obamacare...

Pence: WH 'Fully' Supports McConnell Push For O'Care Repeal Without Replace 34 minutes ago

Vice President Mike Pence on Tuesday said he and President Donald Trump are completely...

Thune: 'There Has Been A Reluctance' From Trump To Be Transparent On Russia about 1 hours ago

Sen. John Thune (R-SD) said Tuesday that Americans “deserve an explanation” from the Trump...

Former Harry Reid Aide Chortles Over McConnell's Epic Fail about 2 hours ago

The former deputy chief of staff for retired Sen. Harry Reid (D-NV) took to...

Gingrich On O'Care: Enough Already, It's Time For Republicans To 'Perform' about 2 hours ago

Informal adviser to the President and former House Speaker Newt Gingrich criticized Republicans for...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The Hive

TOP DISCUSSIONS
COMMENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.