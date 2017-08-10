Report: Feds Approached Manafort’s Son-In-Law To Pressure Him

Amid news that the FBI conducted an early morning raid at the home of President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman, Politico reported Wednesday evening that federal prosecutors also approached Paul Manafort’s son-in-law to increase pressure on Manafort.

Earlier this summer, investigators approached Jeffrey Yohai, who has partnered with Manafort on business deals. The move caused “real waves” among Manafort’s family and friends, according to sources familiar with the investigation, who spoke to Politico on condition of anonymity.

The investigators were trying to get “into Manafort’s head,” another source said.

While Manafort has not been accused of any wrongdoing, some see the recent FBI raid of Manafort’s Alexandria, Va. home as a clear sign of criminal activity on Manafort’s part.

The former campaign manager is one of the key players at the center of federal and congressional investigations into Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

Experts on white-collar crime told Politico the tactic — approaching Manafort and his son-in-law — is common when seeking to gain information about someone higher up on the ladder who is being investigated.

Manafort’s legal team, however, has denied any suggestions that he is cooperating with investigators.

“Paul’s been forthcoming, but he’s not a cooperating witness and any suggestion to that effect is silly,” Manafort spokesman Jason Maloni told Politico in July.