TPM Livewire

Report: Feds Approached Manafort’s Son-In-Law To Pressure Him

PIN-IT
FILE - In this July 18, 2016, file photo, Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort walks around the convention floor before the opening session of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland. Hillary Clinton’s campaign is questioning Donald Trump’s top political aide’s ties to a pro-Kremlin political party in Ukraine, claiming it is evidence of the Republican nominee’s cozy relationship with Russia. The New York Times reported that handwritten ledgers found in Ukraine show $12.7 million in undisclosed payments to Paul Manafort from the pro-Russia party founded by the country’s former president Viktor Yanukovych. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)
Carolyn Kaster/AP
By Published August 10, 2017 12:58 pm

Amid news that the FBI conducted an early morning raid at the home of President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman, Politico reported Wednesday evening that federal prosecutors also approached Paul Manafort’s son-in-law to increase pressure on Manafort.

Earlier this summer, investigators approached Jeffrey Yohai, who has partnered with Manafort on business deals. The move caused “real waves” among Manafort’s family and friends, according to sources familiar with the investigation, who spoke to Politico on condition of anonymity.

The investigators were trying to get “into Manafort’s head,” another source said.

While Manafort has not been accused of any wrongdoing, some see the recent FBI raid of Manafort’s Alexandria, Va. home as a clear sign of criminal activity on Manafort’s part.

The former campaign manager is one of the key players at the center of federal and congressional investigations into Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

Experts on white-collar crime told Politico the tactic — approaching Manafort and his son-in-law — is common when seeking to gain information about someone higher up on the ladder who is being investigated.

Manafort’s legal team, however, has denied any suggestions that he is cooperating with investigators.

“Paul’s been forthcoming, but he’s not a cooperating witness and any suggestion to that effect is silly,” Manafort spokesman Jason Maloni told Politico in July.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nicole Lafond
Nicole Lafond is a news writer for TPM based in New York City. She is also currently earning a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously worked as an education reporter at The News-Gazette in Champaign, Ill. Follow her on Twitter @Nicole_Lafond.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Report: Feds Approached Manafort’s Son-In-Law To Pressure Him 2 minutes ago

Amid news that the FBI conducted an early morning raid at the home of...

Trump Tweets Bogus Twitter Poll Asking Whether He's Better Prez Than Obama 15 minutes ago

President Donald Trump on Thursday retweeted an unreliable online poll purporting to show that...

Gingrich: Trump ‘Can’t Disassociate Himself’ From O'Care Repeal Failure about 1 hours ago

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich criticized President Trump on Thursday for lashing out against Senate Majority...

Poll: 52 Percent Of Republicans Would Support Postponing 2020 Election about 2 hours ago

More than half of Republican voters would support postponing the 2020 election to "make...

Report: Secret Service Spent $13,500 On Golf Cart Rentals For Trump Trip about 3 hours ago

While the White House has been tight-lipped on how the President is spending his...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.