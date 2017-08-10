TPM Livewire

Blumenthal: Pre-Dawn Raid At Manafort Home Clear Sign Of ‘Serious Crime’

PIN-IT
Jessica Hill/FR125654 AP
By Published August 10, 2017 7:22 am

Vocal critic of President Donald Trump — who was attacked by the President on Twitter this week — Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) said news that the FBI conducted a predawn raid of Trump’s former campaign chairman’s home in July is “stunning” and a clear sign that a “serious crime” has occurred.

“Predawn raid on Manafort’s house is stunning— typical of serious criminal investigations dealing with uncooperative or untrusted targets,” Blumenthal said in a Twitter statement Thursday.

He said the raid “decimates” claims from Manafort that he has been cooperative with law enforcement and connects the former campaign manager to “criminal wrongdoing.”

“Federal judge signing warrant would demand persuasive evidence of probable cause that a serious crime has been committed,” he said. “This kind of raid — in early morning hours with no advance notice — shows astonishing and alarming distrust for President’s former campaign chairman.”

The Washington Post reported Wednesday that the FBI raided Manafort’s home on July 26 and obtained various records. Manafort had already been cooperating with the congressional investigations into Russia’s role in the 2016 campaign.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nicole Lafond
Nicole Lafond is a news writer for TPM based in New York City. She is also currently earning a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously worked as an education reporter at The News-Gazette in Champaign, Ill. Follow her on Twitter @Nicole_Lafond.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Ron Johnson: McCain Is ‘Not Impaired In Any Way, Shape Or Form’ 10 minutes ago

Dialing back on remarks he made during an interview with a Chicago radio station,...

Trump: 'Can You Believe' Mitch McConnell? about 1 hours ago

The President is still upset with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), who told...

Blumenthal: Pre-Dawn Raid At Manafort Home Clear Sign Of ‘Serious Crime’ about 2 hours ago

Vocal critic of President Donald Trump — who was attacked by the President on...

Dems Aim For Older Voters, Slam GOP Reps. For Trumpcare's 'Age Tax' about 3 hours ago

Democrats are making an early push for older voters in their bid to take...

North Korea Says 'Only Absolute Force' Can Work On 'Bereft Of Reason' Trump about 14 hours ago

North Korea on Wednesday said President Donald Trump's threat of "fire and fury" if the...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.