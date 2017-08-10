Blumenthal: Pre-Dawn Raid At Manafort Home Clear Sign Of ‘Serious Crime’

Vocal critic of President Donald Trump — who was attacked by the President on Twitter this week — Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) said news that the FBI conducted a predawn raid of Trump’s former campaign chairman’s home in July is “stunning” and a clear sign that a “serious crime” has occurred.

“Predawn raid on Manafort’s house is stunning— typical of serious criminal investigations dealing with uncooperative or untrusted targets,” Blumenthal said in a Twitter statement Thursday.

He said the raid “decimates” claims from Manafort that he has been cooperative with law enforcement and connects the former campaign manager to “criminal wrongdoing.”

“Federal judge signing warrant would demand persuasive evidence of probable cause that a serious crime has been committed,” he said. “This kind of raid — in early morning hours with no advance notice — shows astonishing and alarming distrust for President’s former campaign chairman.”

The Washington Post reported Wednesday that the FBI raided Manafort’s home on July 26 and obtained various records. Manafort had already been cooperating with the congressional investigations into Russia’s role in the 2016 campaign.

