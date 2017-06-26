TPM Livewire

Rand Paul Says GOP Leadership Isn’t Negotiating With Him On Health Bill

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., leaves a closed-door meeting where Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., announced the release of the Republican healthcare bill, the party's long-awaited attempt to scuttle much of President Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, June 22, 2017. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
J. Scott Applewhite/AP
By Published June 26, 2017 4:14 pm

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) on Monday said Republican leadership has not reached out to win his support for the Senate bill to repeal and replace Obamacare.

“So far the Senate leadership is not negotiating with our office,” Paul said on CNN. “I’m trying to negotiate with the President, but really the President is going to have to tell leadership they’re going to have to negotiate with some of us who don’t see this bill as being good for the country.”

Paul is one of four hardline conservative senators who announced last week that they oppose the current iteration of the bill, though Paul left himself room to vote in favor of the proposal if Senate leadership is unable to corral enough votes to pass it.

He suggested Republicans have bitten off more than they can chew by trying to get the bill passed by the July 4 holiday.

“I think it’s a lot to digest in one week, not only to read the bill but we don’t even have the CBO score until this afternoon,” Paul said. “So I think it would be very, very ambitious to think you could get it done.”

