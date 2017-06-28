Paul To McConnell: Here’s What I Need To Get To Yes On Obamacare Repeal

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) sent a letter to Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) Wednesday outlining the changes he’d like to see to the Senate health care bill to earn his vote. His requests are a whole-scale remodeling of the main framework of the bill, making his vote among the toughest for GOP leaders to win.

His letter takes issue with the Obamacare-like tax credits for individual insurance the Republican bill offers, the “stabilization” funding it carves out for insurers and the continuous coverage requirement it imposes in the place of Obamacare individual mandate. He also requests a further loosening of federal insurance regulations, with a particular focus on the opportunity for consumers to form their own small group plans.

Read the letter below: