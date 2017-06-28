TPM Livewire

Paul To McConnell: Here’s What I Need To Get To Yes On Obamacare Repeal

PIN-IT
Andrew Harnik/AP
By Published June 28, 2017 12:15 pm

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) sent a letter to Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) Wednesday outlining the changes he’d like to see to the Senate health care bill to earn his vote. His requests are a whole-scale remodeling of the main framework of the bill, making his vote among the toughest for GOP leaders to win.

His letter takes issue with the Obamacare-like tax credits for individual insurance the Republican bill offers, the “stabilization” funding it carves out for insurers and the continuous coverage requirement it imposes in the place of Obamacare individual mandate. He also requests a further loosening of federal insurance regulations, with a particular focus on the opportunity for consumers to form their own small group plans.

Read the letter below:

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Tierney Sneed
Tierney Sneed is a reporter for Talking Points Memo. She previously worked for U.S. News and World Report. She grew up in Florida and attended Georgetown University.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Paul To McConnell: Here's What I Need To Get To Yes On Obamacare Repeal 6 minutes ago

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) sent a letter to Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) Wednesday...

House Oversight Chair Chaffetz To Join Fox News As Political Analyst 10 minutes ago

Fox News on Wednesday announced that House Oversight Committee Chairman Jason Chaffetz (R-UT) will...

CNN's Acosta Says Fox News' Hannity 'Needs A Hug' Following Criticism 16 minutes ago

CNN White House correspondent Jim Acosta answered commentary from Fox News’ Sean Hannity by...

Trump Lawyer: Why Isn't A Special Counsel Investigating Obama? about 1 hours ago

President Donald Trump’s personal attorney asserted Wednesday that former President Barack Obama’s response to...

Attendees Laugh, Clap After Organizers Cut Off Wilbur Ross At Berlin Conference about 1 hours ago

Attendees at a business conference in Berlin laughed and applauded on Tuesday when organizers...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.