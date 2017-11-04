TPM Livewire

Rand Paul ‘Blindsided’ During Alleged Assault At Home Friday, ‘Fine’ Now

Zach Gibson/FR170359 AP
Published November 4, 2017 5:35 pm

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) was assaulted at his home on Friday, according to police, local station WBKO first reported Saturday, followed by several other outlets.

“Senator Paul was blindsided and the victim of an assault,” spokesperson Kelsey Cooper said, as quoted by several outlets. “The assailant was arrested and it is now a matter for the police. Senator Paul is fine.” 

Rene Boucher, 59, of Bowling Green, has been charged with fourth degree assault, according to records published by WBKO. The outlet noted that Paul was not transported to the hospital, according to police. His bond was set at $5,000

Citing Boucher’s arrest warrant, Politico reported that Boucher admitted to tackling Paul. The outlet continued:

Boucher’s altercation with Paul left the senator having difficulty breathing as a result of a “possible rib injury” in addition to bleeding from cuts around his mouth. Paul was seeking medical help for his injuries, the warrant said.

WBKO reported that police responded to Paul’s residence at 3:21 p.m. on Friday, and Boucher’s record shows he was processed at Warren County Regional Jail at 8:51 p.m. ET on Friday.

Fourth degree assault, the state’s least serious assault classification, is described by the Kentucky penal code as follows:

(1) A person is guilty of assault in the fourth degree when:

(a) He intentionally or wantonly causes physical injury to another person; or
(b) With recklessness he causes physical injury to another person by means of a deadly weapon or a dangerous instrument

According to the Louisville Courier-Journal, a state police spokesperson said the FBI was on the scene to determine if the alleged assault had been politically motivated.

Kentucky State Police, according to the WBKO, said Boucher was an acquaintance of Paul’s. 

The Bowling Green Daily News reported that property records showed that a house registered to someone named Rene Boucher was located “just east” of Paul’s residence. Politico reported Boucher and Paul were neighbors.

The outlet noted that Boucher is an anesthesiologist and inventor of a pain relief product called the Therm-a-vest, which the same publication profiled 12 years ago.

This report has been updated.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Matt Shuham
Matt Shuham is a news writer for TPM. He was previously assistant editor of The National Memo and managing editor of the Harvard Political Review. He is available by email at mshuham@talkingpointsmemo.com and on Twitter @mattshuham.
