TPM Livewire

Busted Project Veritas Recruit Rented Apartment In Top Dem Operative’s Home

PIN-IT
By Published November 29, 2017 10:44 am

The same woman who approached the Washington Post with an apparently false allegation of sexual misconduct against Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore (R) also rented an apartment in the home of a top Democratic operative, according to a follow-up report in the newspaper published Tuesday.

Jaime Phillips, who appears to be a recruit of controversial conservative activist James O’Keefe, rented out the basement of a Washington, D.C. home owned by former Democratic National Committee communications director Brad Woodhouse for two weeks in July, Woodhouse told the Post.

Her stay at Woodhouse’s home came shortly after she launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for her move to New York for a new gig where she would “combat the lies and deceipt [sic] of the liberal MSM.”

It was that remarkably transparent GoFundMe page that caused Post reporters to doubt the account she provided them of Moore initiating a sexual relationship with her when she was 15 years old and convincing her to have an abortion after she became pregnant. The Post has reported extensively on credible accounts of sexual assault and harassment against Moore by a number of Alabama women, including one who said she was 14 years old when he initiated a sexual encounter with her.

The newspaper’s reporters witnessed Phillips entering the New York office of O’Keefe’s group Project Veritas, which is known for promoting deceptively edited videos intended to smear or embarrass Democratic groups.

In a fundraising email this week, O’Keefe acknowledged that “our investigative journalist embedded within the [Post] had their cover blown.” He declined to answer the newspaper’s question about whether he told Phillips to rent the apartment in Woodhouse’s home.

The Democratic operative has felt the effects of O’Keefe’s “sting”-style operations before. Two people associated with the group where he previously served as president, Americans United for Change, were forced out shortly before the 2016 election after a Project Veritas worker secretly recorded them discussing how to disrupt GOP events.

But the group’s efforts are not always so successful. O’Keefe pleaded guilty in 2010 for breaking into former Sen. Mary Landrieu’s (D-LA) office, and last year he accidentally left a message detailing his playbook to an employee of a non-profit associated with billionaire Democratic philanthropist George Soros.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Allegra Kirkland
Allegra Kirkland is a New York-based reporter for Talking Points Memo. She previously worked on The Nation’s web team and as the associate managing editor for AlterNet. Follow her on Twitter @allegrakirkland.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Busted Project Veritas Recruit Rented Apartment In Top Dem Operative’s Home 25 seconds ago

The same woman who approached the Washington Post with an apparently false allegation of...

CNN Reportedly Skipping White House Christmas Party, Trump Celebrates 38 minutes ago

CNN will skip the White House Christmas party, Politico first reported Tuesday, drawing celebration...

Trump Retweets Anti-Muslim Videos Posted By UK Far-Right Leader 57 minutes ago

President Donald Trump has retweeted three unverified anti-Muslim videos that were posted by a...

Trump Reacts To Lauer Firing Within Minutes Of NBC's Announcement about 2 hours ago

Just a few minutes after NBC's "Today" co-host Savannah Guthrie announced live on air...

Steve Bannon Says He Actually Will Campaign For Roy Moore In Alabama about 2 hours ago

Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon will head to Alabama next week to...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nicole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.