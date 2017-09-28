TPM Livewire

Price: Trump ‘Very Clearly’ Expressed He Was Unhappy With Private Jet Propensity

Alex Brandon/AP
Published September 28, 2017 6:51 pm

Secretary of Health and Human Services Tom Price said Thursday that President Donald Trump was “very” clear about his displeasure at Price’s use of private charter planes for official business travel (and the accompanying six-figure price tag).

“He’s talked about it and as he has said publicly, he wasn’t happy. And he expressed that to me very clearly,” Price said on Fox News.

Pressed for more details on how Trump did so, Price declined to clarify beyond “just that way.”

“I won’t divulge any personal conversations that I’ve had with the President, but he wasn’t happy,” he said.

Asked why Price told reporters Trump still had “confidence” in him, Price said, “We continue to work together.”

“I look forward to regaining the trust that the American people, some of the American people, may have lost in the activities that I took, and to not only regain the trust of the American people but gain the trust of the administration and the President,” he said.

Earlier Thursday, Price said he would repay the U.S. Treasury for the cost of his “seat” on a number of charter flights that cost upwards of $400,000—though according to Price, his “seat” only cost $51,887.31.

Esme Cribb
