Bharara Imagines Mueller Firing: Trump ‘Will Forever Appear Guilty Of A Crime’

Ousted U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara speculated Thursday night about the fallout of President Donald Trump’s potential decision to fire Justice Department special counsel Robert Mueller.

The Washington Post and New York Times reported Thursday that Trump aides are digging up dirt on Mueller, perhaps to build a case for firing him.

In an interview with the Times Wednesday, Trump said it would cross a line if Mueller began investigating his family’s business dealings unrelated to the Russia probe. The special counsel is reportedly doing just that.

Bharara, who himself was fired by the President even though Trump promised the former U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York that he would keep his job, expressed concern that the rule of law itself would be under siege were Mueller to be fired.

If Mueller is fired, will Congress pass a new independent counsel statute? 1/X — Preet Bharara (@PreetBharara) July 21, 2017

If Mueller is fired, will any high-level DOJ officials resign in protest? 2/X https://t.co/vi53NdyTnU — Preet Bharara (@PreetBharara) July 21, 2017

If Mueller is fired, how much obscene & horseshit character assassination will Trump & allies level against this honored military vet? 3/X https://t.co/1WKSffFGic — Preet Bharara (@PreetBharara) July 21, 2017

If Mueller is fired, will an independent U.S. Attorney somewhere continue some or all of the Office of Special Counsel’s investigations? — Preet Bharara (@PreetBharara) July 21, 2017

If Mueller is fired, do Trump & allies realize he will forever appear guilty of a crime even if the Special Counsel may not have found one? — Preet Bharara (@PreetBharara) July 21, 2017

If Mueller is fired, how quickly will President Erdogan of Turkey congratulate @realDonaldTrump with “Well done, young grasshopper”? — Preet Bharara (@PreetBharara) July 21, 2017