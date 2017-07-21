TPM Livewire

Bharara Imagines Mueller Firing: Trump ‘Will Forever Appear Guilty Of A Crime’

Ousted U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara speculated Thursday night about the fallout of President Donald Trump’s potential decision to fire Justice Department special counsel Robert Mueller.

The Washington Post and New York Times reported Thursday that Trump aides are digging up dirt on Mueller, perhaps to build a case for firing him.

In an interview with the Times Wednesday, Trump said it would cross a line if Mueller began investigating his family’s business dealings unrelated to the Russia probe. The special counsel is reportedly doing just that.

Bharara, who himself was fired by the President even though Trump promised the former U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York that he would keep his job, expressed concern that the rule of law itself would be under siege were Mueller to be fired.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Matt Shuham
Matt Shuham is a news writer for TPM. He was previously assistant editor of The National Memo and managing editor of the Harvard Political Review. He is available by email at mshuham@talkingpointsmemo.com and on Twitter @mattshuham.
