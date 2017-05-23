Politico: Trump Reached Out To Lewandowski As Possible Crisis Manager

President Donald Trump reached out to his former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski about working with the White House as a crisis manager, Politico reported on Monday.

Trump personally reached out to Lewandowski and former deputy campaign manager David Bossie, Politico reported, citing two unnamed sources familiar with the situation.

Lewandowski told Politico that he is not in “talks with anyone” to join Trump’s administration, while Bossie declined to comment.

A White House spokesman told Politico that there are no immediate plans to hire the two “inside the White House,” though an unnamed source familiar with the potential crisis management operation said it would likely be housed outside the West Wing.

Bossie is a veteran Republican strategist and president of Citizens United.

Lewandowski was a newcomer to national politics when he joined Trump’s campaign in 2015, and — far from exerting a moderating force on Trump’s candidacy — caused several crises of his own before leaving the campaign in June 2016.

He was charged with misdemeanor battery in March 2016 after a former Breitbart News reporter accused him of grabbing her by the arm and nearly pulling her to the ground. Florida prosecutors later announced that there was not enough evidence to support a criminal prosecution against him.

Lewandowski also reportedly clashed with Paul Manafort, his successor as campaign chief. Manafort is a key figure in the investigation into possible collusion between members of Trump’s campaign and Russian officials, one of the controversies that Lewandowski would likely be tapped to manage for Trump.