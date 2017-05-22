NBC: Manafort, Stone Turn Docs Over To Senate Intel Committee In Russia Probe

Two former Trump allies have turned over documents requested by the Senate Intelligence Committee as part of its probe into possible collusion by Trump campaign officials and Russian operatives interfering in the U.S. election, NBC News reported Monday.

An anonymous congressional source aware of the investigation told NBC that former campaign manager Paul Manafort and longtime ally Roger Stone have turned over documents that the committee asked for in early May. The requested material includes information about Russia-related real estate transactions, email or other written communications with Russians, and in-person meetings and phone calls with Russian officials or businesspeople.

The source said told NBC it was unclear if the documents fully complied with the committee’s inquiry.

Manafort spokesperson Jason Maloni confirmed to NBC that Manafort submitted documents, but later would not confirm in an email to TPM that Manafort did so.

Stone told NBC News via email: “I gave them all documents that were consistent with their specific request.”

Short-lived campaign foreign policy adviser Carter Page has yet to respond to a similar request, per the report. And former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn on Monday announced that he would not do so.

In a letter to the committee obtained by the Associated Press, Flynn’s legal team said that “escalating public frenzy against him” and the special counsel probe into Russia’s election meddling (and “related matters”) have prompted him to invoke his Fifth Amendment protection.

“Any testimony he provides could be used against him,” the letter reads, according to the AP.

The committee chairs issued a bipartisan statement saying they were “disappointed” by Flynn’s announcement and planning to press forward with their requests for information about his dealings.

“While we recognize General Flynn’s constitutional right to invoke the Fifth Amendment, we are disappointed he has chosen to disregard the Committee’s subpoena request for documents relevant and necessary to our investigation,” Chair Richard Burr (R-NC) and Vice Chair Mark Warner (D-VA) wrote. “We will vigorously pursue General Flynn’s testimony and his production of any and all pertinent materials pursuant to the Committee’s authorities.”