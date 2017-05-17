Chaffetz To Invite Comey To Testify—If Someone Can Get Him Comey’s Number

House Oversight Committee Chair Jason Chaffetz (R-UT) let his Twitter followers know Wednesday that he is trying to get former FBI Director James Comey to testify at a hearing next week.

Chaffetz announced on Twitter that he scheduled a hearing for May 24 at 9:30 a.m. ET—but has yet to speak with Comey about it. He speculated that the fired FBI director “evidently has a new” phone number:

Officially noticed a hearing for next Wed at 9:30am ET with former FBI Dir Comey. But I still need to speak with him…evidently has a new # — Jason Chaffetz (@jasoninthehouse) May 17, 2017

Last week, the House Oversight chair called for the Justice Department’s inspector general to investigate Comey’s termination.

In the wake of a subsequent, bombshell New York Times report that Comey documented a request President Donald Trump made for him to shut down an FBI investigation into former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, Chaffetz said the committee “is going to get the Comey memo, if it exists.”

“I need to see it sooner rather than later,” he said. “I have my subpoena pen ready.”

Later Tuesday evening, Chaffetz sent a letter to acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe requesting “all memoranda, notes, summaries, and recordings referring or relating to any communications” between Trump and Comey.