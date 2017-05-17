TPM Livewire

Chaffetz To Invite Comey To Testify—If Someone Can Get Him Comey’s Number

Molly Riley/FR170882 AP
Published May 17, 2017 2:57 pm

House Oversight Committee Chair Jason Chaffetz (R-UT) let his Twitter followers know Wednesday that he is trying to get former FBI Director James Comey to testify at a hearing next week.

Chaffetz announced on Twitter that he scheduled a hearing for May 24 at 9:30 a.m. ET—but has yet to speak with Comey about it. He speculated that the fired FBI director “evidently has a new” phone number:

Last week, the House Oversight chair called for the Justice Department’s inspector general to investigate Comey’s termination.

In the wake of a subsequent, bombshell New York Times report that Comey documented a request President Donald Trump made for him to shut down an FBI investigation into former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, Chaffetz said the committee “is going to get the Comey memo, if it exists.”

“I need to see it sooner rather than later,” he said. “I have my subpoena pen ready.”

Later Tuesday evening, Chaffetz sent a letter to acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe requesting “all memoranda, notes, summaries, and recordings referring or relating to any communications” between Trump and Comey.

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
