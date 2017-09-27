Peyton Manning Says He Has ‘Zero Interest In Being A Politician’

Former NFL star Peyton Manning on Wednesday said he has no interest in becoming a politician, despite Sen. Bob Corker’s (R-TN) suggestion that Manning could run for his seat in the Senate after Corker retires.

“I certainly have an interest in politics and in our country,” Manning said on local Nashville radio station WGFX. “I just have zero interest in being a politician.”

Corker announced his retirement on Tuesday, and just a day later floated the possibility of Manning replacing him in the Senate.

“If he were to run nobody in their right mind would consider running against him,” Corker said.

He called Manning “the kind of guy that would be great in public office.”

“I think it’s possible,” Corker said. “Is it likely? I don’t think so.”