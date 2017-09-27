TPM Livewire

Corker Spoke To Peyton Manning: It’s ‘Possible’ Football Star Runs For Senate

PIN-IT
Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
By Published September 27, 2017 1:55 pm

Talk about a Hail Mary.

It’s “possible,” but not likely that former NFL star Peyton Manning will trade in his football retirement for politics.

Just one day after Sen. Bob Corker (R-TN) announced he will retire when his second term is up, he floated the possibility of Peyton running for his seat in the Senate, Politico reported.

“If he were to run nobody in their right mind would consider running against him,” Corker told Politico, saying he had spoken with Manning Wednesday morning.

The two are apparently friends. Corker and Manning have golfed with the President this past year, and Corker reportedly dines and speaks with Manning regularly.

“Peyton Manning is the kind of guy that would be great in public office. … I think it’s possible. Is it likely? I don’t think so,” Corker said. “If he got a huge rush of public inquiries it would probably push him away.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nicole Lafond
Nicole Lafond is a news writer for TPM based in New York City. She is also currently earning a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously worked as an education reporter at The News-Gazette in Champaign, Ill. Follow her on Twitter @Nicole_Lafond.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

NYT: Trump Jr. Ditched Secret Service Before Moose-Hunting Trip In Canada 4 minutes ago

After he requested the removal of his Secret Service protection detail, Donald Trump Jr. went...

Peyton Manning Says He Has 'Zero Interest In Being A Politician' 16 minutes ago

Former NFL star Peyton Manning on Wednesday said he has no interest in becoming a...

GOP Senator Claims Russian Trolls Are Stoking Controversy About NFL Protests about 2 hours ago

Sen. James Lankford (R-OK) on Wednesday claimed that Russian "troll farms" and "Internet folks"...

Senator Corrects Trump Comment: ‘I’m Not Hospitalized’ about 4 hours ago

Sen. Thad Cochran (R-MS) corrected President Donald Trump on Wednesday after the President continued...

Corker Spoke To Peyton Manning: It’s ‘Possible’ Football Star Runs For Senate about 5 hours ago

Talk about a Hail Mary. It's "possible," but not likely that former NFL star Peyton...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.