Corker Spoke To Peyton Manning: It’s ‘Possible’ Football Star Runs For Senate

Talk about a Hail Mary.

It’s “possible,” but not likely that former NFL star Peyton Manning will trade in his football retirement for politics.

Just one day after Sen. Bob Corker (R-TN) announced he will retire when his second term is up, he floated the possibility of Peyton running for his seat in the Senate, Politico reported.

“If he were to run nobody in their right mind would consider running against him,” Corker told Politico, saying he had spoken with Manning Wednesday morning.

The two are apparently friends. Corker and Manning have golfed with the President this past year, and Corker reportedly dines and speaks with Manning regularly.

“Peyton Manning is the kind of guy that would be great in public office. … I think it’s possible. Is it likely? I don’t think so,” Corker said. “If he got a huge rush of public inquiries it would probably push him away.”