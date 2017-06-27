Pence To Host Conservative Senators For Dinner As O’Care Repeal Vote Looms

Vice President Mike Pence has invited several conservative Republican senators to dinner Tuesday night as Republican leaders push for a vote in the Senate this week on a bill to repeal and replace Obamacare, Politico reported Monday evening.

Pence has invited conservative senators like Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT), who is skeptical of the Senate bill, as well as Sen. James Lankford (R-OK) and Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR), according to Politico.

The dinner was not listed on Pence’s public schedule released Monday night. He will attend a weekly lunch with the Senate Republican caucus on Tuesday and will hold meetings with several lawmakers in the afternoon, per the schedule released by the White House.

Several Republican senators have said that they will not support legislation as written this week, endangering the Senate bill to repeal and replace Obamacare. Republican leaders are now scrambling to come up with changes and deals that could earn the support of the 50 senators needed to pass the bill. Senate Republicans can only afford two defections from their 52-member caucus.