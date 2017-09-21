TPM Livewire

Pence: We Can Address Any Funding Issues With Obamacare Repeal Later

PIN-IT
Chris Kleponis/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images
By Published September 21, 2017 8:38 am

Vice President Mike Pence on Thursday morning joined “Fox and Friends” to help sell the Senate’s last-ditch attempt to repeal Obamacare, where he argued that “almost anything” would be better than the Affordable Care Act and that any funding issues with the current proposal could be addressed later.

“Fox and Friends” co-host Brian Kilmeade asked Pence to respond to Republicans like New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie who oppose the deal since it will decrease federal funds to their states.

Pence acknowledged that the bill will decrease funding over time, but argued that the way the bill distributes money is preferable. He also argued that Republicans should push ahead despite concern about funding, and that any issues like that would be addressed later.

“It’s absolutely true to say the Graham-Cassidy bill over time levels out on a per-person basis the way we distribute money on healthcare, which I think resonates with most Americans, that we will ultimately get to place where the resources available to states are based on a per-individual basis. And we’ll get to that,” he said.

“But, there is time in the days ahead and in future budgets to address those issues as they arise,” Pence added, stressing that the Graham-Cassidy bill is Republicans’ “last best chance” to “head America back in the direction of the kind of healthcare reform that’s based on individual choice, state based innovations.”

Earlier in the interview, Pence touted the bill by declaring that basically anything Republicans could pass would be better than the status quo.

“Almost anything would be better than Obamacare. Obamacare is imploding,” he said.

Asked if the bill would pass, considering that a few Republican senators have so far held off on publicly backing the bill, Pence said, “We’ll see. We’re close.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Caitlin MacNeal
Caitlin MacNeal is a News Writer based in Washington, D.C. Before joining TPM, Caitlin interned and wrote for the Huffington Post, the Sunlight Foundation and Slate. She is a graduate of Georgetown University.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Pence: We Can Address Any Funding Issues With Obamacare Repeal Later 20 seconds ago

Vice President Mike Pence on Thursday morning joined "Fox and Friends" to help sell...

Kimmel Hits Back After Trump Jumps To Cassidy's Defense On O'Care Repeal (VIDEO) about 1 hours ago

Late night host Jimmy Kimmel's war of words with Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) escalated...

Black Employees At Trump DC Hotel's Steakhouse Allege Racial Discrimination about 14 hours ago

Black employees on Wednesday filed a civil complaint against the Trump Organization and the managing...

Reports: Trump's Own Nominee May Have Committed... Voter Fraud In 2016 about 15 hours ago

President Donald Trump's commission to look into his claims of illegal voting in the 2016...

Lewandowski Wants A Life Sentence For Anyone Who Improperly Swayed Election about 16 hours ago

President Donald Trump’s former campaign manager said Tuesday that he hoped any of Trump’s...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.