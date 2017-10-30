TPM Livewire

Ryan: Mueller Indictments Won’t ‘Derail What We’re Doing In Congress’

By Published October 30, 2017 11:36 am

House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) on Monday said charges brought against members of President Donald Trump’s campaign are not going to have any effect on Congress.

“I really don’t have anything to add, other than: Nothing is going to derail what we’re doing in Congress,” Ryan said on conservative Wisconsin talk radio station WTAQ.

Trump’s former campaign chairman Paul Manafort, and his business associate Rick Gates, on Monday surrendered to the FBI and were charged with 12 counts, including conspiracy to launder money, conspiracy against the U.S. and making false statements.

Former Trump campaign adviser George Papadopoulos pleaded guilty earlier in October to making false statements to FBI agents. The case against Papadopoulos was unsealed Monday.

Manafort, Gates and Papadopoulos were charged as part of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Asked to comment on the charges Monday afternoon, Ryan said, “I have nothing to add to the indictments, because I haven’t even read the indictments.”

He said it was “big news, but this is what you get from a special counsel.”

“They’ve made an indictment. I really have nothing to add because I haven’t even read it, so I’m not going to speculate on something I haven’t read,” Ryan said. “So there’s just no point in doing that.”

This post has been updated.

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM
