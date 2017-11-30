TPM Livewire

Ryan: Conyers Should ‘Resign Immediately’ Amid Misconduct Claims

AP
By Published November 30, 2017 12:14 pm

House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) on Thursday said Rep. John Conyers (D-MI) should step down “immediately” amid allegations of sexual misconduct by former staffers.

“I think he should resign. I think he should resign immediately,” Ryan said during his weekly news conference. “I’ve just been briefed on the torrent of allegations, and I think he should.”

Ryan said he watched an interview that one of Conyers’ accusers, Marion Brown, gave on NBC News’ “Today” on Thursday detailing the allegations that led to a settlement agreement between her and Conyers.

“No one should have to go through something like that, let alone here in Congress,” Ryan said.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on Thursday called on Conyers to resign, after reportedly urging him to do so in private to no avail. Conyers has denied the allegations three former staffers have made against him, and his lawyer on Wednesday said Conyers has no plans to resign.

Conyers’ family spokesperson on Thursday said Conyers has been hospitalized for reasons related to stress, but declined to provide more details.

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
Ryan: Conyers Should 'Resign Immediately' Amid Misconduct Claims

