Reports: Conyers Hospitalized Due To Stress Amid Misconduct Allegations

Rep. John Conyers (D-MI) has been hospitalized for reasons related to stress amid allegations that he made inappropriate sexual advances toward former staffers, his family spokesperson told several news outlets on Thursday.

Conyers’ family spokesperson Sam Riddle told Detroit Fox affiliate WJBK and CBS affiliate WWJ that Conyers is in the hospital for stress-related reasons, but declined to provide further details.

Riddle said the women accusing Conyers of sexual misconduct are “serial accusers.”

Three former staffers have accused Conyers of inappropriate touching and unwanted sexual advances. Conyers has denied the allegations.

He stepped down last week as the top Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee, but has so far resisted pressure to resign, which has reportedly come from the Congressional Black Caucus and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA).

Conyers’ attorney Arnold Reed on Wednesday said the member of Congress has no plans to resign at the moment.

“The congressman is a very deliberate person and doesn’t want to make a hasty decision,” Reed said. “These allegations are untrue, and Mr. Conyers wants the public to know they are untrue. We will weigh and continue to assess his options.”