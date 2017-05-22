TPM News

Michael Flynn Will Invoke 5th Amendment, Decline Senate Subpoena

PIN-IT
Susan Walsh/AP
By Associated Press Published May 22, 2017 9:40 am
Views

Former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn will invoke his Fifth Amendment protection against self-incrimination on Monday as he notifies the Senate Intelligence committee that he will not comply with a subpoena seeking documents.

That’s according to a person with direct knowledge of the matter. The person spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the private interactions between Flynn and the committee.

Flynn’s decision comes less than two weeks after the committee issued a subpoena for Flynn’s documents as part of the panel’s investigation into Russia’s meddling in the 2016 election.

Legal experts have said Flynn was unlikely to turn over the personal documents without immunity because he would be waiving some of his constitutional protections by doing so. Flynn has previously sought immunity from “unfair prosecution” to cooperate with the committee.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Wilbur Ross Cheers Lack Of Protest In Saudi Arabia, Where It Is Repressed (VIDEO) 11 minutes ago

The secretary of commerce expressed surprise — and approval — at the lack of visible...

WH Trying To Block Ethics Office From Seeing Former Lobbyists Hired By Admin about 2 hours ago

The White House is trying to keep the Office of Government Ethics from viewing...

Reports: Trump To Propose Major Cuts To Medicaid In Budget about 3 hours ago

President Donald Trump will propose slashing the budget for Medicaid by more than $800...

Rubio: 'People Got What They Voted For' When It Comes To Trump Admin Drama about 19 hours ago

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) on Sunday responded to other Republican lawmakers' pleas for less drama...

Trump Invokes 'Shared Interests And Values' In Speech To Muslim Leaders about 21 hours ago

In a speech to Muslim leaders during his first trip abroad since taking office,...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The Hive

TOP DISCUSSIONS
COMMENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.