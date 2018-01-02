TPM Livewire

GOP Sen. Hatch Announces He Won’t Run For Re-Election In 2018

PIN-IT
Senate Finance Committee Chairman Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, speaks to reporters following a meeting with President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington, Monday, Nov. 27, 2017. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP
By Published January 2, 2018 2:12 pm

Sen. Orrin Hatch (R-UT) announced on Tuesday afternoon that he will not seek re-election to the U.S. Senate in 2018.

“Although I will miss serving you in the senate, I look forward to spending more time with my family,” Hatch said in a video published to his Twitter account.

Hatch’s announcement comes after he led Senate Republicans to pass tax cut legislation last month as chair of the powerful Senate Finance Committee. He is one of the most senior members in the Senate and has served as a senator for four decades.

His retirement clears the way for Mitt Romney to launch a Senate bid. TPM reported in October that Hatch was seriously considering retirement and that he told Romney he would support him should Romney run for the Senate seat. Romney is leaning toward a Senate run, and is especially motivated to do so with the retirements of Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) and Sen. Bob Corker (R-TN), two outspoken Trump critics.

Should he run for Hatch’s seat, Romney could face opposition from Trump allies like Steve Bannon, who reportedly opposes Romney as the GOP nominee for the seat.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders would not say whether Trump will campaign for the Republican nominee for the Utah Senate seat.

“I don’t think we’ve made a determination in terms of campaigning but the President certainly has the greatest and deepest amount of respect for Sen. Hatch and his over four decades of experience in the Senate,” Sanders said at the daily press briefing when asked if Trump was sad to see Hatch retire and if the President would campaign for the GOP nominee for the Utah Senate seat. “He’s particularly thankful for the senator’s leadership and massive effort that he played and the role that he played in getting the tax cut and reform package passed, and the President certainly praises his service and is very sad to see Sen. Hatch leave, and knows that he will certainly be missed.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Caitlin MacNeal
Caitlin MacNeal is a News Writer based in Washington, D.C. Before joining TPM, Caitlin interned and wrote for the Huffington Post, the Sunlight Foundation and Slate. She is a graduate of Georgetown University.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

WH: 'Obviously' Trump Doesn't Believe 'Entire' DOJ Is Part Of Deep State about 5 hours ago

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders assured reporters Tuesday that it was not...

Kobach: Voter Fraud Panel Likely To Meet This Month about 5 hours ago

President Donald Trump’s beleaguered voter fraud panel will likely reconvene in January after getting...

Reports: David Clarke Suspended From Twitter After Threat To 'Lying Lib Media' about 5 hours ago

Former Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke's Twitter account was temporarily suspended following tweets that...

GOP Sen. Hatch Announces He Won't Run For Re-Election In 2018 about 6 hours ago

Sen. Orrin Hatch (R-UT) announced on Tuesday afternoon that he will not seek re-election...

WATCH LIVE: White House Press Briefing At 2:30 PM ET about 6 hours ago

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders is scheduled to deliver an on camera...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nicole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.