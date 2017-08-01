TPM Livewire

NY Times: Former Fox News Exec Has Discussed Taking White House Job

PIN-IT
In this April 24, 2017 photo, Fox News co-president Bill Shine, right, leaves a New York restaurant with Rupert Murdoch, second from right, the executive chairman of 21st Century Fox. The turmoil at Fox News Channel has claimed another victim. The network said Monday, May 1, that Shine, a longtime lieutenant of ousted Fox News CEO Roger Ailes, is out. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
Mark Lennihan/AP
By Published August 1, 2017 12:20 pm

Former Fox News co-president Bill Shine has discussed the possibility of working for President Donald Trump’s administration with White House officials, the New York Times reported on Tuesday.

The New York Times reported, citing several unnamed sources briefed on the discussions, that Shine discussed the possibility of joining the White House communications team, which has been the center of recent administration turmoil.

Two unnamed senior administration officials confirmed the New York Times’ account of Shine’s discussions, and a third unnamed source said the White House was “considering a behind-the-scenes role” for the former Fox News executive.

Shine, an ally to former Fox News CEO Roger Ailes, left the network in May amid allegations that he helped cover up sexual harassment at the company and retaliated against employees who reported such allegations.

Ryan Lizza, a reporter for the New Yorker, reported last week that Shine joined Trump for dinner at the White House.

Hannity, who was also present at the dinner, told the New York Times via a network spokeswoman that Shine’s future job prospects at the administration did not come up during the meal.

The other dinner guest, Anthony Scaramucci, had already set in motion a rapid-fire series of staff shake-ups on Trump’s communications team. Named to the position of communications director just days earlier, Scaramucci’s ascent drove Sean Spicer to resign as White House press secretary within hours of his appointment.

Within a week of Scaramucci coming onboard, Reince Priebus resigned as Trump’s chief of staff, and days later Scaramucci was also out on the street, having brought a typically low-profile job into the national spotlight.

Ironically, Scaramucci’s dinner with Trump, Hannity and Shine might have been the final straw for the foul-mouthed New York financier. It was not clear why Scaramucci was so furious about Lizza’s report on his dinner date with the President and Fox News big-wigs, but he called Lizza the same day to demand that he name his sources, and pledged to “fucking kill all the leakers.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

NY Times: Former Fox News Exec Has Discussed Taking White House Job 12 seconds ago

Former Fox News co-president Bill Shine has discussed the possibility of working for President Donald Trump's administration...

Paul Ryan Releases Hype Video For Spending Billions On A Border Wall 16 minutes ago

House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) on Tuesday released a hype video of sorts to...

Lawsuit Alleges White House Link To Fox News' Bogus Seth Rich Conspiracy Story 41 minutes ago

A lawsuit filed Tuesday by a Fox News contributor alleges that the White House,...

In Leaked Remarks To Interns, Kushner Brags Of No Leaks On Middle East Talks about 1 hours ago

Senior White House adviser Jared Kushner on Monday bragged that no details of the...

Trump Thinks ‘Fake News’ And ‘Enemies’ Want Him To Stop Tweeting about 1 hours ago

Following a particularly chaotic week at the White House -- which resulted in high-profile resignations,...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.