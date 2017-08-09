North Korea Says ‘Only Absolute Force’ Can Work On ‘Bereft Of Reason’ Trump

North Korea on Wednesday said President Donald Trump’s threat of “fire and fury” if the nation threatens the United States is a “load of nonsense.”

The North Korean military said in a statement that “only absolute force” can work on a “guy” as “bereft of reason” as Trump, ABC News reported.

According to the statement, North Korea is considering a strike on waters near Guam, a U.S. territory, that would create “an enveloping fire” and “signal a crucial warning to the U.S.”

Trump on Tuesday responded to reports that North Korea has successfully produced a nuclear warhead small enough to fit into an intercontinental ballistic missile by saying, “They will be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen.”

“North Korea best not make any more threats to the United States,” Trump said. “They will be met with fire and fury and, frankly, power the likes of which this world has never seen before.”