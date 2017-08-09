TPM Livewire

North Korea Says ‘Only Absolute Force’ Can Work On ‘Bereft Of Reason’ Trump

PIN-IT
In this Saturday, April 15, 2017, file photo, a submarine missile is paraded across Kim Il Sung Square during a military parade in Pyongyang, North Korea to celebrate the 105th birth anniversary of Kim Il Sung, the country's late founder and grandfather of current ruler Kim Jong Un. While the heightened tension and rhetoric between Washington and Pyongyang may begin to cool down, there are many reasons why President Trump's problem isn't likely to go away. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E, File)
Wong Maye-E/AP
By Published August 9, 2017 6:42 pm

North Korea on Wednesday said President Donald Trump’s threat of “fire and fury” if the nation threatens the United States is a “load of nonsense.”

The North Korean military said in a statement that “only absolute force” can work on a “guy” as “bereft of reason” as Trump, ABC News reported.

According to the statement, North Korea is considering a strike on waters near Guam, a U.S. territory, that would create “an enveloping fire” and “signal a crucial warning to the U.S.”

Trump on Tuesday responded to reports that North Korea has successfully produced a nuclear warhead small enough to fit into an intercontinental ballistic missile by saying, “They will be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen.”

“North Korea best not make any more threats to the United States,” Trump said. “They will be met with fire and fury and, frankly, power the likes of which this world has never seen before.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

North Korea Says 'Only Absolute Force' Can Work On 'Bereft Of Reason' Trump 20 minutes ago

North Korea on Wednesday said President Donald Trump's threat of "fire and fury" if the...

Suspended Fox Host Suing Reporter Who Published Sexual Harassment Claims about 1 hours ago

A reporter who published sexual harassment allegations about Fox News host Eric Bolling said...

Walmart Apologizes For 'Terrible' 'Own The School Year' Sign Above Guns about 2 hours ago

Walmart apologized Wednesday after photos surfaced on social media of a gun rack at...

Sanders: White House Briefings Likely To Remain On Camera 'For Now' about 2 hours ago

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said last week that cameras will likely be...

Trump Lashes Out At McConnell Over 'Excessive Expectations' Comments about 4 hours ago

After issuing fiery comments and tweets in response to reports on North Korea advancing...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.