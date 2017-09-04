Haley Says North Korea ‘Begging For War’

During an emergency United Nations Security Council meeting on Monday, Nikki Haley, the U.S. ambassador to the UN, said that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is “begging for war” and urged the UN to enact stronger economic sanctions on the country.

“Enough is enough. We have taken an incremental approach, and despite the best of intentions, it has not worked,” Haley said.

The UN convened an emergency Security Council meeting Monday after North Korea claimed it detonated a hydrogen bomb and had loaded a hydrogen bomb onto an intercontinental ballistic missile.

Haley said that the U.S. supports additional diplomatic efforts with North Korea, but she did not rule out military action.

“War is never something the Unites States wants — we don’t want it now,” Haley said. “But our country’s patience is not unlimited. We will defend our allies and our territory.”

President Donald Trump weighed in on North Korea on Sunday, tweeting that he is considering ending trade with all countries who trade with North Korea.