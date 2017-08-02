TPM Livewire

New York To Hand Over Most Voter Data To Bogus ‘Election Integrity’ Panel

Orlin Wagner/AP
Published August 2, 2017 3:22 pm

The New York Board of Elections decided on Tuesday to hand over most of the voter data requested by the Trump administration’s bogus voter fraud commission, the Albany Times Union reported.

The elections board said it would hand over the voter data requested by the commission’s vice chair, Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach, with the exception of voters’ social security numbers, according to the Times Union.

The board decided to hand over the data despite Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s (D) statement pledging that New York would not turn over the data. The Board of Elections, not Cuomo, had the authority to make the decision.

At the end of June, Kobach issued a request to states for their voter roll data, as well as information on voter fraud and election security. That request prompted incredible backlash, with several states refusing to comply with the request.

Caitlin MacNeal
Caitlin MacNeal is a News Writer based in Washington, D.C.
