TPM Livewire

More States Give Bogus ‘Election Integrity’ Commission The Cold Shoulder

PIN-IT
Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach listens and takes note as a judge declares in Shawnee County District Court that the state must count potentially thousands of votes from people who registered without providing documentation of their U.S. citizenship, Friday, July 29, 2016, in Topeka, Kan. Kobach had directed local election officials to count only their votes in federal races, not state and local ones. (AP Photo/John Hanna)
John Hanna/AP
By Published July 4, 2017 10:05 am

Monday brought a new wave of states announcing they will not comply with President Donald Trump’s bogus “election integrity” commission’s requests for sensitive voter data.

By CNN’s count, 41 states have refused to cooperate with all or parts of the commission’s request.

Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh (D) called the request for data — including the last four digits of voters’ Social Security numbers and criminal, military and overseas citizen records — “repugnant.”

Delaware Election Commissioner Elaine Manlove (D) said in a statement that “[r]eleasing this information to the White House would not serve the mission of safeguarding the fairness and integrity of elections in Delaware and would not be in the best interests of Delaware voters.”

“Delaware has a long history of running fair and efficient elections open to all qualified voters. We should not be a part of any effort to turn back the clock on the progress we have made,” Secretary of State Jeffrey Bullock (D) added in the same statement. “Delaware will not be a party to this disingenuous and inappropriate campaign against one of the nation’s foundational institutions.”

Louisiana Secretary of State Tom Schedler (R) said only publicly-available information would be provided to the commission, and for a fee.

“The President’s Commission has quickly politicized its work by asking states for an incredible amount of voter data that I have, time and time again, refused to release,” Schedler said in a statement. “My response to the Commission is, you’re not going to play politics with Louisiana’s voter data, and if you are, then you can purchase the limited public information available by law, to any candidate running for office. That’s it.”

“I denied the Obama Justice Department’s request and I’m denying President Trump’s Commission’s request because they are both politically motivated,” Schedler added. “The release of private information creates a tremendous breach of trust with voters who work hard to protect themselves against identity fraud. That’s why it is protected by six federal laws and two state laws.”

“This Commission needs to understand clearly, disclosure of such sensitive information is more likely to diminish voter participation rather than foster it,” Schedler concluded. “I have been fighting this kind of federal intrusion and overreach, and will continue to fight like hell for the people who trust me with the integrity of our election process.”

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster (R) wrote on Twitter that certain information was publicly available in the state, implying it would be made available to the commission. He specified that “Social Security numbers are never disclosed.”

Michigan Secretary of State Ruth Johnson (R) similarly said, “Michigan will certainly not go beyond what is legally required in any response to this data request.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Matt Shuham
Matt Shuham is a news writer for TPM. He was previously assistant editor of The National Memo and managing editor of the Harvard Political Review. He is available by email at mshuham@talkingpointsmemo.com and on Twitter @mattshuham.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

More States Give Bogus 'Election Integrity' Commission The Cold Shoulder 7 seconds ago

Monday brought a new wave of states announcing they will not comply with President Donald...

Civil Rights Group: Kobach Using Bogus Voter Fraud Probe To Run For Governor 36 minutes ago

A civil rights advocacy group filed a legal complaint against Kansas Secretary of State...

Maryland AG: 'Election Integrity' Commission's Request Is 'Repugnant' about 20 hours ago

Maryland Attorney Brian Frosh (D) on Monday informed President Donald Trump’s bogus “election integrity”...

Official Called Trump Ethics Concerns ‘Nonsense’ Before Approving DC Hotel about 20 hours ago

A federal official dismissed concerns that it would pose a conflict of interest for President...

Stephen Hawking: 'Trump's Action Could Push The Earth Over The Brink' about 22 hours ago

Global warming is nearly irreversible, according to Cambridge professor and world-renowned scientist Stephen Hawking,...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.