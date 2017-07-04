More States Give Bogus ‘Election Integrity’ Commission The Cold Shoulder

Monday brought a new wave of states announcing they will not comply with President Donald Trump’s bogus “election integrity” commission’s requests for sensitive voter data.

By CNN’s count, 41 states have refused to cooperate with all or parts of the commission’s request.

Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh (D) called the request for data — including the last four digits of voters’ Social Security numbers and criminal, military and overseas citizen records — “repugnant.”

Delaware Election Commissioner Elaine Manlove (D) said in a statement that “[r]eleasing this information to the White House would not serve the mission of safeguarding the fairness and integrity of elections in Delaware and would not be in the best interests of Delaware voters.”

“Delaware has a long history of running fair and efficient elections open to all qualified voters. We should not be a part of any effort to turn back the clock on the progress we have made,” Secretary of State Jeffrey Bullock (D) added in the same statement. “Delaware will not be a party to this disingenuous and inappropriate campaign against one of the nation’s foundational institutions.”

Louisiana Secretary of State Tom Schedler (R) said only publicly-available information would be provided to the commission, and for a fee.

“The President’s Commission has quickly politicized its work by asking states for an incredible amount of voter data that I have, time and time again, refused to release,” Schedler said in a statement. “My response to the Commission is, you’re not going to play politics with Louisiana’s voter data, and if you are, then you can purchase the limited public information available by law, to any candidate running for office. That’s it.”

“I denied the Obama Justice Department’s request and I’m denying President Trump’s Commission’s request because they are both politically motivated,” Schedler added. “The release of private information creates a tremendous breach of trust with voters who work hard to protect themselves against identity fraud. That’s why it is protected by six federal laws and two state laws.”

“This Commission needs to understand clearly, disclosure of such sensitive information is more likely to diminish voter participation rather than foster it,” Schedler concluded. “I have been fighting this kind of federal intrusion and overreach, and will continue to fight like hell for the people who trust me with the integrity of our election process.”

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster (R) wrote on Twitter that certain information was publicly available in the state, implying it would be made available to the commission. He specified that “Social Security numbers are never disclosed.”

By law, the SC Election Commission maintains the list of registered voters for all 46 counties (1/3) — Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) July 3, 2017

They are required to make the list available to the public upon request and Social Security numbers are never disclosed. (2/3) — Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) July 3, 2017

Constitution ensures voters ballot choices will always be secret. Americans have died protecting this freedom (3/3) 🇺🇸🇺🇸 — Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) July 3, 2017

Michigan Secretary of State Ruth Johnson (R) similarly said, “Michigan will certainly not go beyond what is legally required in any response to this data request.”