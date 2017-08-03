New Hampshire Senator: Trump Comments About NH Are ‘Disgusting’

During a January phone call with Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto, President Donald Trump claimed he won the state of New Hampshire during the primaries because it is a “drug-infested den,” according to a transcript of the conversation obtained by The Washington Post.

That didn’t sit well with one New Hampshire senator.

Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-NH) took to Twitter Thursday morning to express her disdain for the President’s comments, calling them “disgusting” and defending her state against the insult.

New Hampshire has a “substance misuse crisis,” just like other states across the U.S. that are combatting the opioid epidemic, she tweeted.

“Instead of insulting people in the throes of addiction, @POTUS needs to work across party lines to actually stem the tide of this crisis,” the junior senator said.

Appearing on CNN Thursday afternoon, she said she wanted the President to “stop the talk” and invited him to “learn more” about the opioid crisis and the issues associated with that addiction.

Trump won the New Hampshire primary election, pulling out ahead of then-Republican candidate John Kasich, but lost the state to Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton during the general election.