TPM Livewire

National Weather Service Warns Harvey Is ‘Unprecedented,’ Impacts ‘Unknown’

PIN-IT
Two kayakers try to beat the current pushing them down an overflowing Brays Bayou along S. Braeswood in Houston, Texas, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017. Rescuers answered hundreds of calls for help Sunday as floodwaters from the remnants of Hurricane Harvey climbed high enough to begin filling second-story homes, and authorities urged stranded families to seek refuge on their rooftops. (Mark Mulligan/Houston Chronicle via AP)
Mark Mulligan/Houston Chronicle
By Published August 27, 2017 12:35 pm

The National Weather Service on Sunday warned that Harvey “is unprecedented” and that its impacts “are unknown” and “beyond anything experienced.”

The National Weather Service issued the warning two days after Harvey made landfall Friday night, amid ongoing rescue attempts, severe flooding and damage from the hurricane.

Asked on CNN’s “State of the Union” about long-term recovery efforts for the storm, Federal Emergency Management Agency chief Brock Long said the agency will “be there for years.”

“This disaster will be a landmark,” Long said. “We’re setting up and gearing up for the next couple of years.”

He said Harvey is “nothing like Katrina,” the 2005 hurricane that devastated New Orleans.

“This is a storm that the United States has not seen yet,” Long said. “It started with a category 4 with storm surge right off the coast, and now it’s bleeding into a multiple day inland, inland threat from torrential rainfall.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

National Weather Service Warns Harvey Is 'Unprecedented,' Impacts 'Unknown' 12 seconds ago

The National Weather Service on Sunday warned that Harvey "is unprecedented" and that its...

Tillerson On Trump's C'Ville Response: 'The President Speaks For Himself' 37 minutes ago

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Sunday said President Donald Trump "speaks for himself"...

Trump Revisits Greatest Hits: David Clarke, The Election, NAFTA, 'THE WALL' about 2 hours ago

President Donald Trump on Sunday revisited some highlights of his presidential campaign and policy...

WH Adviser Claims Arpaio Pardon 'Is Pretty Straightforward' Amid Backlash about 3 hours ago

White House homeland security adviser Tom Bossert on Sunday claimed President Donald Trump’s pardon of former...

Trump Says He'll Visit TX As Soon As He Can Do So Without 'Causing Disruption' about 3 hours ago

President Donald Trump on Sunday said he will visit Texas, where rescue efforts continued...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.