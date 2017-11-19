Mulvaney: WH Okay With Taking O’Care Mandate Repeal Out Of GOP’s Tax Bill

Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney on Sunday said the White House is all right with taking a provision to repeal Obamacare’s individual mandate out of Senate Republicans’ tax bill if the provision is “an impediment” to its passage.

“If we can repeal part of Obamacare as part of a tax bill, and have a tax bill that is still a good tax bill that can pass, that’s great,” Mulvaney said on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

Mulvaney said that if the provision “becomes an impediment to getting the best tax bill we can, then we’re okay with taking it out.”

“So I think it’s up to the Senate and the House to sort of hammer out those details,” he said.

“As of now, do you think it’s an impediment?” Jake Tapper asked.

“I don’t, actually,” Mulvaney said.

Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME), one of three senators who voted against the Senate’s previous unsuccessful effort to repeal Obamacare, on Sunday said she has not yet decided whether to vote against the tax bill that includes the repeal provision.