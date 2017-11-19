Collins: I Haven’t Decided Whether I’ll Vote For Tax Bill With O’Care Provision

Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME), who voted against the Senate’s previous effort to repeal Obamacare, on Sunday said she has not yet decided whether she will vote against a tax bill that includes a provision repealing Obamacare’s individual mandate.

“I haven’t reached that conclusion yet, because I think there are going to be future changes,” Collins said on ABC News’ “This Week.”

She said “the biggest mistake was putting a provision from the Affordable Care Act into the Senate bill.”

“That’s not in the House bill,” Collins said. “And I hope that will be dropped.”