Report: Mueller Working With New York Attorney General On Manafort Probe

Special prosecutor Robert Mueller has teamed up with New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman on a probe into former Trump campaign chair Paul Manafort’s finances, Politico reported Wednesday night, citing several unnamed people familiar with the matter.

Federal investigators have been looking into Manafort’s financial transactions. Manafort reportedly owes millions of dollars to pro-Russia interests, has money tied up in bank accounts in Cyprus, and belatedly filed as a lobbyist in June, confirming he was paid for work for a pro-Russia political party in Ukraine. Federal agents in July raided Manafort’s home in Virginia, reportedly seeking tax and bank documents related to his financial dealings in Cyprus and Ukraine.

The New York attorney general’s office had been investigating Manafort’s real estate holdings and potential money laundering.

Federal investigators and the New York attorney general’s office have spoken frequently and shared information, Politico reported. However, the investigators have not yet decided whether to file charges, sources told Politico.

As Politico noted, Mueller’s decision to work with Schneiderman could put pressure on Manafort to cooperate with the probe, since President Donald Trump would not have the power to pardon Manafort for state crimes.

The federal investigation into Manafort has intensified over the past couple of months with the raid at Manafort’s Virginia home. Mueller’s team has also reportedly issued subpoenas to a former lawyer to Manafort and to Manafort’s spokesperson.