TPM Livewire

Report: Mueller Working With New York Attorney General On Manafort Probe

PIN-IT
Tom Williams/CQPHO
By Published August 31, 2017 6:59 am

Special prosecutor Robert Mueller has teamed up with New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman on a probe into former Trump campaign chair Paul Manafort’s finances, Politico reported Wednesday night, citing several unnamed people familiar with the matter.

Federal investigators have been looking into Manafort’s financial transactions. Manafort reportedly owes millions of dollars to pro-Russia interests, has money tied up in bank accounts in Cyprus, and belatedly filed as a lobbyist in June, confirming he was paid for work for a pro-Russia political party in Ukraine. Federal agents in July raided Manafort’s home in Virginia, reportedly seeking tax and bank documents related to his financial dealings in Cyprus and Ukraine.

The New York attorney general’s office had been investigating Manafort’s real estate holdings and potential money laundering.

Federal investigators and the New York attorney general’s office have spoken frequently and shared information, Politico reported. However, the investigators have not yet decided whether to file charges, sources told Politico.

As Politico noted, Mueller’s decision to work with Schneiderman could put pressure on Manafort to cooperate with the probe, since President Donald Trump would not have the power to pardon Manafort for state crimes.

The federal investigation into Manafort has intensified over the past couple of months with the raid at Manafort’s Virginia home. Mueller’s team has also reportedly issued subpoenas to a former lawyer to Manafort and to Manafort’s spokesperson.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Caitlin MacNeal
Caitlin MacNeal is a News Writer based in Washington, D.C. Before joining TPM, Caitlin interned and wrote for the Huffington Post, the Sunlight Foundation and Slate. She is a graduate of Georgetown University.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Report: Mueller Working With New York Attorney General On Manafort Probe 15 seconds ago

Special prosecutor Robert Mueller has teamed up with New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman...

Sanders: Trump Hasn't Made A 'Final Decision' About DACA Program about 12 hours ago

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Wednesday said President Donald Trump has...

NYT: Cohen 'Vehemently' Denies Trump Dossier Allegations About Himself about 12 hours ago

President Donald Trump’s longtime personal attorney and friend Michael Cohen "vehemently" denied to Congress...

UNC Latest School To Reject Richard Spencer Visit Out Of Safety Concerns about 15 hours ago

University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill on Wednesday became the latest school to turn down...

Trump Targets McCaskill: 'Vote Her Out' If She Doesn't Slash Corporate Taxes about 15 hours ago

President Donald Trump on Wednesday told Missourians to vote Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-MO) out...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.