CNN: Mueller Probe Issues Subpoenas For Manafort’s Spox And Former Lawyer

A former lawyer for Paul Manafort and his current spokesperson were both issued subpoenas as part of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation, CNN reported Tuesday.

Unnamed sources told CNN that Akin Gump attorney Melissa Laurenza and PR rep Jason Maloni were issued subpoenas. The subpoenas were “seeking documents and testimony,” the CNN report said, adding that it was “unclear what specific information the Mueller investigators believe Laurenza and Maloni may have.”

WilmerHale, another firm that was, until recently, representing Manafort has not been issued any subpoenas, according to the CNN report.

Manafort is now being represented by Kevin Downing, a lawyer at a boutique firm known for his expertise in tax law.

Maloni declined to comment to CNN, and he did not respond to TPM’s own request for confirmation of the CNN report. CNN’s inquiries with Laurenza were forwarded to her spokesperson, who did not immediately provide comment, CNN said.

NBC News: Manafort spokesperson Jason Maloni does not confirm or deny his receipt of a subpoena from Mueller’s team. Has, “nothing to add.” — Tom Winter (@Tom_Winter) August 29, 2017



Manafort’s home in Alexandria, Virginia, was raided last month by federal agents as part of the Mueller probe.