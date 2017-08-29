TPM Muckraker They've got muck; we've got rakes.

CNN: Mueller Probe Issues Subpoenas For Manafort’s Spox And Former Lawyer

PIN-IT
Tom Williams/CQPHO
By Published August 29, 2017 4:43 pm
Views

A former lawyer for Paul Manafort and his current spokesperson were both issued subpoenas as part of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation, CNN reported Tuesday.

Unnamed sources told CNN that Akin Gump attorney Melissa Laurenza and PR rep  Jason Maloni were issued subpoenas. The subpoenas were “seeking documents and testimony,” the CNN report said, adding that it was “unclear what specific information the Mueller investigators believe Laurenza and Maloni may have.”

WilmerHale, another firm that was, until recently, representing Manafort has not been issued any subpoenas, according to the CNN report.

Manafort is now being represented by Kevin Downing, a lawyer at a boutique firm known for his expertise in tax law.

Maloni declined to comment to CNN, and he did not respond to TPM’s own request for confirmation of the CNN report. CNN’s inquiries with Laurenza were forwarded to her spokesperson, who did not immediately provide comment, CNN said.


Manafort’s home in Alexandria, Virginia, was raided last month by federal agents as part of the Mueller probe.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Tierney Sneed
Tierney Sneed is a reporter for Talking Points Memo. She previously worked for U.S. News and World Report. She grew up in Florida and attended Georgetown University.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Conway Claims 'Nothing Came Of' Stalled Trump Tower Project In Moscow about 3 hours ago

Senior White House adviser Kellyanne Conway on Tuesday claimed that "nothing came" of efforts...

GSA Inspector General Evaluating Agency's Lease For Trump’s DC Hotel about 3 hours ago

The General Services Administration on Monday said its office of inspector general is evaluating the...

Trump: 'Probably There's Never Been' A US Disaster As Expensive As Harvey about 5 hours ago

President Donald Trump on Tuesday said there has "probably" never been a disaster as expensive as...

Judge Dismisses Palin's Defamation Suit Against NYT For Political Violence Op-Ed about 7 hours ago

A judge on Tuesday dismissed former Alaska governor and GOP vice presidential nominee Sarah...

Trump Addresses Crowd During Visit With Hurricane Victims: ‘What A Turnout’ about 7 hours ago

After a briefing with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and FEMA administrator William “Brock” Long...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The Hive

TOP DISCUSSIONS
COMMENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.