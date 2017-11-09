TPM Livewire

Mueller Probe Interviews Stephen Miller

PIN-IT
REX/Shutterstock/FEREX
By Published November 9, 2017 5:51 pm

Robert Mueller’s probe into suspected collusion between the Trump campaign and the Russian government has interviewed top Trump aide Stephen Miller, according to multiple reports.

Miller is the aide credited with writing many of Trump’s most controversial speeches and helping to craft the parts of the presidential agenda most hostile to immigrants. He is one of Mueller’s few interviewees currently working in the Trump White House.

Sources tell CNN that “Miller’s role in the firing of FBI Director James Comey” was among the topics discussed. Miller helped Trump draft a memo describing the reasons Comey should be fired. Trump sent a separate letter to Comey himself, saying he was dismissing the head of the FBI for acting too quickly to close an investigation into Hillary Clinton’s private email server. The letter Miller helped Trump write was several pages long and included more reasons to dismiss Comey, including the fact that Comey would not say publicly that his investigation of Trump’s campaign was not focused on Trump himself, according to the Washington Post.

Miller would have been uniquely privy to Trump’s stated intentions during the drafting of the firing letter. Miller’s potential usefulness to the probe doesn’t end with the Comey firing letter: campaign worker George Papadopoulos told other Trump staffers at a March 2016 meeting that he could arrange a meeting between Trump and Russian president Vladimir Putin; Miller attended that meeting, a source told CNN.

Miller has been with Trump since January 2016, when he left his job as Jeff Sessions’ Senate communications director.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sam Thielman
Sam Thielman is an investigative reporter for Talking Points Memo based in Manhattan. He has worked as a reporter and critic for the Guardian, Variety, Adweek and Newsday, where he covered stories from the hacking attacks on US and international targets by Russian GRU and FSB security services to the struggle to bring broadband internet to the Navajo nation. He lives in Brooklyn with his wife and son and too many comic books.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Mueller Probe Interviews Stephen Miller 8 seconds ago

Robert Mueller's probe into suspected collusion between the Trump campaign and the Russian government...

WH On Moore Report: ‘That Hypothetical Would Be Disqualifying For Anyone' 26 minutes ago

White House aide Kellyanne Conway said Thursday that allegations against Alabama Republican Senate candidate...

Breitbart Editor Comes To Moore's Defense After WaPo Report about 1 hours ago

A Breitbart News editor came to Alabama Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore's defense on...

Report: Russians Offered To 'Send Five Women' to Trump's Moscow Hotel Room about 3 hours ago

After a business meeting in preparation for the 2013 Miss Universe Pageant in Moscow,...

Former WH Comms Director: Trump Held Presser During My Interview For The Job about 4 hours ago

Mike Dubke, who resigned in May after a short stint as White House communications...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.