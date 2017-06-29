MSNBC To Trump: Do Your Job Instead Of ‘Spewing Petty Personal Attacks’

MSNBC on Thursday responded to President Donald Trump’s vicious personal attack on “Morning Joe” host Mika Brzezinski’s appearance by suggesting he focus on governing rather than Twitter feuds.

“It’s a sad day for America when the president spends his time bullying, lying and spewing petty personal attacks instead of doing his job,” a spokesperson for the network said.

MSNBC spox: "It’s a sad day for America when the president spends his time bullying, lying and spewing petty personal attacks…" pic.twitter.com/QGBnoNSjC7 — Abby D. Phillip (@abbydphillip) June 29, 2017

“Never imagined a day when I would think to myself, ‘it is beneath my dignity to respond to the President of the United States,'” MSNBC’s communications senior vice president Mark Kornblau tweeted.

He compared Trump’s comments to “The Office,” a comedy series focused on the eccentric personalities in an everyday workplace.

Never imagined a day when I would think to myself, "it is beneath my dignity to respond to the President of the United States." — Mark Kornblau (@MarkKornblau) June 29, 2017

@POTUS tweets this morning are not just beneath the dignity of the office, they are beneath the dignity of The Office. pic.twitter.com/QQFOU355lp — Mark Kornblau (@MarkKornblau) June 29, 2017

Trump on Thursday went after Brzezinski, whom he dubbed “low I.Q. Crazy Mika,” and her co-host Scarborough (“Psycho Joe”) in a pair of early-morning tweets.

“I heard poorly rated @Morning_Joe speaks badly of me (don’t watch anymore),” Trump tweeted, and said Brzezinski visited his Mar-a-lago resort while “bleeding badly from a face-lift.”

The President has a long-standing feud with the two hosts, but his attack Thursday morning was atypically nasty and somewhat reminiscent of his excoriation of former Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly.