TPM Livewire

MSNBC To Trump: Do Your Job Instead Of ‘Spewing Petty Personal Attacks’

PIN-IT
Steve Eichner/Scott Rudd/NameFac/Sipa USA
By Published June 29, 2017 10:33 am

MSNBC on Thursday responded to President Donald Trump’s vicious personal attack on “Morning Joe” host Mika Brzezinski’s appearance by suggesting he focus on governing rather than Twitter feuds.

“It’s a sad day for America when the president spends his time bullying, lying and spewing petty personal attacks instead of doing his job,” a spokesperson for the network said.

“Never imagined a day when I would think to myself, ‘it is beneath my dignity to respond to the President of the United States,'” MSNBC’s communications senior vice president Mark Kornblau tweeted.

He compared Trump’s comments to “The Office,” a comedy series focused on the eccentric personalities in an everyday workplace.

Trump on Thursday went after Brzezinski, whom he dubbed “low I.Q. Crazy Mika,” and her co-host Scarborough (“Psycho Joe”) in a pair of early-morning tweets.

“I heard poorly rated @Morning_Joe speaks badly of me (don’t watch anymore),” Trump tweeted, and said Brzezinski visited his Mar-a-lago resort while “bleeding badly from a face-lift.”

The President has a long-standing feud with the two hosts, but his attack Thursday morning was atypically nasty and somewhat reminiscent of his excoriation of former Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

MSNBC To Trump: Do Your Job Instead Of 'Spewing Petty Personal Attacks' 8 seconds ago

MSNBC on Thursday responded to President Donald Trump's vicious personal attack on "Morning Joe"...

Report: Tillerson Explodes At Top Trump Aide After Mounting Tensions 7 minutes ago

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson reportedly verbally exploded at the head of the President’s...

Scaramucci Says He Would Have Been 'Aggressive' If CNN Didn't Retract Story 8 minutes ago

Trump surrogate and recently appointed administration official Anthony Scaramucci spoke out Thursday about a...

Trump Tweets Misleading Chart About Medicaid Spending Under Senate Bill 24 minutes ago

President Donald Trump on Wednesday night tweeted a chart showing that federal government spending...

House Russia Probe Wants To Interview Trump Bodyguard-Turned-Aide Schiller 40 minutes ago

The House Intelligence Committee wants to interview President Donald Trump’s personal bodyguard-turned-White House aide...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.